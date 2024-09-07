Sharon wins Gold medals in Blitz and Rapid under 20 at Commonwealth Games in Sri Lanka

Zambia ‘s Rafael Sharon of Ultimate Chess Academy of Lusaka clinched gold medals in both Blitz and Rapid sections at Common Wealth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka with an impressive performance of 5/7 points and 6/7 points in Rapid and Blitz Sections…We therefore extend our Congratulatory remarks to Rafael for making the Country proud!
The boy has never looked back after a remarkable performance in the Zone 4.5 Chess Championships held in Zambia from the 12th_17th of August 2024. After a sterling performance which saw him finish with a remarkable 6 points out of 9 games which he played.
He is likely to back an International Master Norm if he continues playing like that. Certainly he will be the force to reckon with in the Zambian Chess Fraternity.Post published in: Featured