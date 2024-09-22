South Africa seals 2-1 series victory against Pakistan in thrilling T20I finale

Chasing a competitive target of 154, South Africa faced an early setback when opening batter Tazmin Brits was dismissed for a golden duck by Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal in the first over. However, captain Laura Wolvaardt (45 off 37) and Anneke Bosch (46 retired hurt off 37) steadied the innings with an impressive 81-run partnership for the second wicket. Bosch played a crucial role, smashing six boundaries and one six before being forced to retire due to an injury.
Wolvaardt, too, played with precision, hitting two fours and two sixes before her dismissal by Tuba Hassan. However, her steady presence at the crease ensured that South Africa remained on track in the run chase.
The standout performance of the match came from Annerie Dercksen, who delivered a blistering knock of 44 not out off just 23 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes. Her aggressive approach helped South Africa cruise to victory with nine balls to spare. Dercksen, later named Player of the Match, was well-supported by Sune Luus (14 not out off 13 balls), who contributed to an unbeaten 51-run partnership for the third wicket.
South Africa’s ability to chase the target efficiently highlighted their dominance throughout the series, securing the win with two wickets in hand.
Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat after losing the toss and got off to a flying start. Openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza added 49 runs during the powerplay. Feroza was the first to fall, scoring 18 off 18 balls, while Muneeba top-scored with a 26-ball 33, including four boundaries. Unfortunately, Muneeba ran herself out in the 11th over, just as Pakistan appeared to be building momentum.
Sidra Amin emerged as Pakistan’s top scorer, contributing 37 off 40 balls with three boundaries. She shared a crucial 46-run partnership with captain Fatima Sana, who played a quickfire knock of 27 off 17 balls, smashing two fours and a six before being dismissed.
Although Aliya Riaz and Tuba Hassan remained unbeaten towards the end, adding a few runs to Pakistan’s total, the final score of 153 for five in 20 overs was not enough to defend against South Africa’s strong batting lineup.
South Africa’s victory in this third T20I was preceded by a closely fought contest throughout the series. The first T20I saw South Africa win by 10 runs, while Pakistan bounced back in the second match with a 13-run victory, setting the stage for a thrilling decider.
Annerie Dercksen’s match-winning performance in the final match earned her the Player of the Match title, while Sune Luus was named Player of the Series for her consistent contributions across all three games. The South African team’s strong middle-order batting and disciplined bowling were key factors in their series win.
With the T20I series wrapped up, both teams now shift their focus to the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, starting on October 3 in the UAE. South Africa, placed in Group B, will compete against Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and the West Indies. They are set to fly from Lahore to Dubai tomorrow to begin their campaign.
Pakistan, on the other hand, is in Group A alongside powerhouses like Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The Pakistani team will depart for the UAE from Lahore on Monday morning, hoping to put up a strong performance in the global tournament.
