Tshabangu Ambushed USD1m

This interview by Bulawayo-based local journalist Zenzele Ndebele shows self-proclaimed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu personally opened a bank account – which he controls – well ahead of time to receive the substantial ZiG22 116 500 (US$1 592 145.99) which his divided party is proportionally entitled to under the Political Parties (Finance) Act after getting 31.5950% of the vote in last year’s general elections.
The cash windfall is the biggest prize for him, although he has already benefitted immensely after hitting a jackpot which included money, a luxury car and position as a senator, as well as attendant status for spearheading state-sponsored recalls of legitimately elected MPs at the behest of Zanu PF.
Tshabangu usurped control of the CCC from former leader Nelson Chamisa with the help of state security services and three pillars of the state – the legislature, executive and judiciary – and got the cash in a bank account he personally opened and controls after Treasury disbursed ZiG70 million (US$5 039 234.03 ) yesterday.
Government gazetted and disbursed ZiG47 883 500 (US$3 447 088.04 at the interbank or official rate) to Zanu PF which got 68.4049% of the vote and ZiG22 116 500 (US$1 592 145.99) to CCC that received 31.5950% of the ballot.
CCC infighting and capture by Tshabangu forced Chamisa to quit in a huff amid turmoil and chaos, effectively killing the opposition now effectively a Zanu PF appendage.
Veteran opposition leader Welshman Ncube and others, including the architect of the palace coup against Chamisa, Tshabangu, are now in charge. Tshabangu is the one listened to by authorities, particularly the executive, parliament and the judiciary. NewsHawks
