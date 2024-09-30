Two years of amplifying the voices of the citizens

As we mark two years since our launch, we emphatically reaffirm our unwavering commitment to providing unwavering, accurate, and consistent information to empower citizens in implementing and promoting the constitution.
Over the past two years, we have travelled the length and breadth of the country fearlessly covering human interest stories essential for the promotion of human rights as enshrined in our constitution.
Access to information is the cornerstone for advancing citizen agency in constitutional matters and compelling state actors and institutions to uphold and protect the constitution.
We have gleaned invaluable lessons over the past two years and are resolute in our determination to enhance and expand ZeemTV to better serve citizens and amplify their voices.
ZeemTV remains steadfast in its dedication to amplifying the voices of ordinary Zimbabweans, including marginalized communities and civil society, in our relentless pursuit to foster a culture of constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.
The establishment of ZeemTV is an integral part of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition’s bold response to the ongoing manipulation of the constitution for political purposes.
We ardently aspire for ZeemTV to continue expanding its reach beyond our borders, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities in its unwavering mission to promote, safeguard, and defend the constitution and democratic space.
As we celebrate our second anniversary, we express profound gratitude to all stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the ZeemTV project in promoting constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.