VOA Studio 7 Zimbabwe Starts Providing Free Treatment for Women With Obstetric Fistula

Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's government has given in to pressure from rights groups and is now providing free treatment to women with obstetric fistula, a condition that makes it hard for mothers who went through difficult labor to control their bowels. For a closer look, VOA visited Chinhoyi, a farming and mining area about 150 kilometers west of Harare, where early marriages are common, and where the treatment is being offered.