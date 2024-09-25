Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 21st September 2024

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/54012684987/sizes/m/
These unconstitutional calls are coming from within the ZANU PF rank and file, particularly within the President’s support base. The youth wing, parts of the women’s wing, and some prominent high ranking cabinet ministers are spearheading this campaign: ‘Mnangagwa for 2030’ ostensibly to allow him time to deliver on the so called ‘vision 2030’ goals and to ‘maintain stability’ in Zimbabwe.
Mnangagwa has openly stated that he will neither seek to remain in office nor amend the constitution for a 3rd term. However, given that Mnangagwa is a shrewd strategist and cunning politician, his words must be taken with a pinch of salt.
We are reminded of the infamous G40 vs Lacoste factionalism within ZANU PF 7 years ago, when Mandi Chimene openly challenged Mnangagwa to deny that he was the leader of the Lacoste faction. Using the President Mugabe Youth Interface rallies in Bindura, Grace Mugabe castigated Mnangagwa for plotting against Mugabe. On all occasions, Mnangagwa remained silent.
Fast forward to November 2017 when Mugabe was taken by surprise when he saw army tanks being rolled out in the nation’s capital as the military took over power. The direct beneficiary of that was none other than Mnangagwa who became President. From that scenario, it is highly possible for Mnangagwa to indicate left whilst turning right, as part of political strategy.
In the meantime, frustrations will be simmering within retired General Vice President Chiwenga’s camp, along with other camps harbouring ambitions to replace Mnangagwa. With that, many Zimbabweans are alarmed at the rate at which top army generals are dying in Zimbabwe, particularly of late and many believe this has everything to do with succession politics within ZANU PF. Clearly, this lends credibility to the view that ZANU PF is owned and controlled by the military and that Zimbabwe is indeed under a military dictatorship.
Hats off to vigil activists who continue to call out the brutal military dictatorship in Zimbabwe. Special mention this week goes to Mellisa Mbavarira, who travelled all the way from outside London to pick up the Vigil stuff and be at the Zimbabwe Embassy in time for the set up. She indeed ensured the Vigil had a successful day, Thanks also to the others who came today: Ernest Chibengo, Jonathan Kariwo, Kelvin Mhlanga, Clive Biggie Nyateka, Boniface Zengeni and Obert Zengeni.
