Zimbabwe's retailers warn of store closures over exchange rate

HARARE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Top Zimbabwean retailers have warned of potential store closures if the government insists on the use of an official exchange rate they deem overvalued and damaging their competitiveness. Five months after its launch, Zimbabwe's new gold backed currency ZiG, which stands for Zimbabwe Gold, is under pressure and has lost almost 80% of its value on the black market - where it trades between 20 and 26 ZiG to $1.