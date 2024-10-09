HARARE – Nine people were confirmed dead on Friday after a vehicle they were travelling in struck a stray cow and went on to collide with another one that was travelling in the opposite direction in a fierce road traffic accident that happened along the Harare-Shamva Road.
In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, adding that 8 of the passengers died on the spot.
The fatal crash occurred on Friday at around 7PM at the 88-kilometre peg along Harare-Shamva Road.
“Nine people were killed while eight others were injured when a Toyota Sienta vehicle with 13 passengers on board, which was travelling towards Shamva, hit a cow before swerving onto the oncoming lane,” Nyathi said.
“Resultantly, the motor vehicle had a head-on collision with a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle which was travelling towards Harare with three passengers on board.
“Eight passengers died on the spot while the other passenger died upon admission at Shamva Hospital.”
The police spokesperson further said 8 of the injured victims are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Bindura Hospital and Shamva Hospital.
He urged caution among motorists.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling on the country’s roads.
“Above all drivers should prioritize road safety and observe all road rules and regulations in-order to curb road accidents,” Nyathi said.