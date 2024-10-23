18:33 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Call for reparations: A mere excuse by failed African leaders!

As the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) kicked off this week in Samoa, the topic of reparations for slavery and colonialism has once again been thrust into the spotlight. Several African nations have taken this opportunity to press their demands for reparations from Western countries, arguing that these historical injustices require compensation. However, while