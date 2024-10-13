Chinese miners descend on Bubi district in search of diamonds

Speaking to CITE on condition of anonymity, villagers expressed surprise at this development, noting that no consultations had been conducted by community leaders with the residents regarding the matter.
They voiced concerns about the potential impact of mining on their homes and the environment, citing examples from other areas where companies have focused solely on extraction, leaving behind degraded landscapes.
Ward 6 Councillor Alson Ntini sought to ease these concerns, explaining that the group is currently conducting preliminary studies to determine whether diamonds are present in the area.
“If diamonds are found, it would represent a significant development opportunity for the community,” said Cllr Ntini. “Tests have already been conducted earlier, including an aerial survey to assess the area’s potential for diamonds. Following that, this group is now on the ground to perform physical tests. They will dig between 20 and 50 meters deep to collect samples for further analysis in laboratories.”
He added, “Once everything is verified, they will commence mining operations. This is a welcome development for our area because if diamonds are indeed found, the community stands to benefit.
“Our children could find employment at the mine, as all manual labor positions that do not require specific expertise will be sourced from within our community. This will create much-needed job opportunities for our youth. Additionally, the company has committed to giving back by providing various resources for local development. However, this will only be confirmed once all processes are complete and mining operations actually begin.”