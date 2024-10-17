Lights, Camera, Action: The 2024 European Film Festival Zimbabwe is Here! #EuroFilmFestZW!

The festival, hosted by the European Union in partnership with EU Member States, offers a diverse programme of 27 films, including 6 European films, 11 African films, and a selection of 10 Zimbabwean short films. Audiences will experience powerful stories that transcend borders and celebrate creative excellence. Best of all, the festival is completely FREE and open to everyone!
This year’s festival theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Empowering Women Through Film,” reflects the EU’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and promoting gender equality through the arts. Audiences can expect powerful narratives with strong female leads, films directed by women, and discussions on the role of women in the film industry.
“Movies serve as a universal language, breaking boundaries and uniting people through shared stories. This year’s European Film Festival celebrates not only European cinema but also African and Zimbabwean storytelling, creating a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue,” said Roberta Wagner, the festival curator.
What to Expect at #EuroFilmFestZW 2024:
Join us for a 10-day cinematic adventure starting at the vibrant Mbare Art Space in Harare from 10-13 October, on the 15th in Kadoma at Campbell Theatre, on the 16th in Gweru at the Gweru Memorial Library and concluding in Bulawayo at Ster Kinekor from the 18th -20th of October. Here’s a preview of what’s in store:
- 27 Films & Shorts: Six captivating European films, 11 African films, including six short films from Zimbabwe, and 10 short films from across Africa curated under the Filamu Shorts category as well as 4 Art21 documentary films.
- BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition: Celebrate Zimbabwean creativity through the vehicle of short film exploring the themes of gender and staying connected. Winners of 6 categories will be announced during the official opening on Saturday, October 12, including the first ever Best Actor/Actress Award!
- Masterclasses: Learn from the best! Attend masterclasses led by seasoned filmmakers such as actor, producer, and director Daniel Lasker and producer and writer of this year’s closing film, Sean Drummond.
- Input Conference: Hosted in Harare and Bulawayo and curated by Alex Gwaze, these sessions cover diverse topics like AfroFuturism, getting noticed as a director, immersive storytelling through Virtual Reality, film distribution, and cultural representation in cinema. Join top Zimbabwean filmmakers for inspiring and insightful discussions.
- Matamba Virtual Reality 360 Experience: Immerse yourself in the cutting-edge world of virtual reality with the Matamba VR Experience, showcasing four immersive African films in an innovative new medium shining a light on social issues, personal journeys, and the resilience of communities.
- Mbare Archives – Explore the rich history of Mbare through an archive of historical materials and artefacts.
- Film Meets Art: Enjoy art documentaries from Art21, a global platform for artistic peer-to-peer learning.
- Projection Mapping & Red Carpet: Experience the festival’s artistic flair with projection mapping by multi-disciplinary artist Kombo Chapfika and a reimagined red carpet designed by local artists Kimberly Tatenda Gakanje, Nkosiyabo Frank Nyoni, and William Joseph Kachinjika.
- Mobile Phone Community Re-Mix: Engage with the local Mbare community through a series of short mobile videos, capturing stories of the community and transforming them into a coded remix in collaboration with Uncommon.
- Mbare Legends Sunday Jazz (October 13): Groove to the sounds of Mbare’s legendary jazz musicians, who will perform alongside talented local artists.
- African Feature Film: The festival closes with the screening of the critically acclaimed South African neo-Western, “Five Fingers for Marseilles,” directed by Michael Matthews.
- Culinary Experience: Embark on a culinary journey with a fusion of European and African cuisine, curated by De Ankarra Chef and served by students from the Fine Dining Chef School.
- Open Studios: Join us for Open Studios at Mbare Art Space during the Festival! During programming intermissions, Festival attendees are invited to explore artist studios, engage with their creative processes, and gain insight into their work.
- DJ SET– Cape Town based DJ Dwayne Kapula will return home to bring Afro Vibes to the Mbare Art Space, playing exclusively vinyl records from his extensive collection.
A Platform for Cultural Exchange
This year marks another milestone as the European Union collaborates with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) for the second year, strengthening ties through cultural diplomacy. This year’s festival will feature a Round Table Discussion focused on fostering growth in Zimbabwe’s film sector, following the launch of the Zimbabwe Film Strategy. The round table will explore key issues such as representation in film, censorship, production ethics, impact of technology, and funding challenges, providing a platform for Zimbabwean filmmakers to share experiences and insights while promoting South-North cooperation and peer-to-peer learning.
The festival not only showcases films but also facilitates important dialogues on the future of Zimbabwean cinema, offering opportunities for local filmmakers to connect with local and international professionals and expand their horizons.
Get Ready to Be Amazed
The 2024 European Film Festival Zimbabwe promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema, culture, and collaboration. Whether you’re a film enthusiast, an aspiring filmmaker, or just looking for a fun and enriching experience, there’s something for everyone. Join us in Harare, Kadoma, Gweru, or Bulawayo, and explore the world through film – all for FREE!
About the European Film Festival Zimbabwe:
The European Film Festival was launched by the European Union in 2016. Over the past seven years, the EU Film Festival has evolved from the showcasing of European movies into a platform for diverse and visually unique storytelling, celebrating both European and African cinema. This festival now plays a contributing role in nurturing the development of the local film industry, offering valuable opportunities for Zimbabwean filmmakers to engage and collaborate on both national and international scales.
For more information and updates, please visit https://eurofilmfest.co.zw/ or follow us on social media Instagram/X: @eurofilmfestzw | Facebook: European film Festival Zimbabwe. | EEAS
The Festival Team at
Mercy Mangwana Nyamhunga – +263 776 967 058
Alex Gwaze – +263 73 563 6315