Mnangagwa’s Sona headache

Last week, authorities were forced to devalue the free-falling five months old Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency after it lost value against major currencies.
The move wiped off salaries and profit margins for businesses, triggering memories of the 2008 economic crisis that led to the scrapping of the local currency.
Hunger stalks the nation while long-suffering citizens have been left bewildered by reports of multi-million-dollar corruption scandals involving the elite in government and the ruling Zanu PF party.
In his August 2023 election manifesto, Mnangagwa promised changed fortunes and a better life for Zimbabweans.
Commentators yesterday said the President should address corruption in his Sona.
“Sona (must) articulate current levels of corruption, how Zimbabwe is losing out, how to eliminate political interference from the fight against corruption, seizing assets and property procured from proceeds of corruption and strengthening State institutions to impartially deal with corruption,” Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure said.
He also said Mnangagwa should speak about his democratisation agenda and release political prisoners.
“A message on release of all political prisoners, steps towards enhancing judicial independence, an end to police brutality. . . adherence to the Constitution, scrapping of repressive laws and democratisation of the ballot.”
Politician Linda Masarira said Mnangagwa should address the currency crisis.
“We see a lot of dishonest conduct from the RBZ and the Finance ministry,” she said.
“The nation has not been told the truth if the ZiG, whatever you call it, is going to work. There is a need to instil confidence in the people of Zimbabwe, but we cannot have confidence when there is no transparency and accountability.
Masarira said Mnangagwa should take steps towards addressing corruption.
“We need to see real examples of people who are engaged in corrupt and unethical activities in the public sector being apprehended, being made to refund whatever they have taken from the State coffers,” Masarira said.
Mbizo lawmaker Corban Madzivanyika (CCC) said corruption was bleeding the economy.
“There is clear indication that there is a lot of rampant corruption in our administration,” Madzivanyika said.
Nearly two weeks ago, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said corruption was now a security threat undermining the rule of law and eroding public trust in private and public institutions.
He said this while delivering his keynote speech at the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe annual conference in Victoria Falls.
He said it was imperative for public and private institutions to uphold ethical standards to weed out graft.
“As leaders, our responsibility is to create an environment where adherence to effective corporate governance principles is not just encouraged but expected,” Chiwenga said.
“It is important to recognise that corruption represents a serious threat to our nation’s progress, distorting markets, undermining the rule of law and eroding public function as professionals in key positions across both private and public institutions.”Post published in: Featured