Have your say: SADC-related mass arrests result in father loving teen deferring study opportunity

HARARE-Shaun Ndapuwa Timba was preparing to travel abroad to take up a study scholarship. But the simple act of visiting his father, Jameson, a senior opposition figure and former Senator, to give him a Father’s Day present on 16 June 2024, ruined those plans. Instead, he was forced to endure a three month ordeal that included detention as an alleged criminal.