MASVINGO – Two Masvingo teenagers aged 19 and 15, allegedly teamed up with their father and older sister to kill their elderly grandparents whom the family accused of practising witchcraft.
Police confirmed the shock incident in a statement on Saturday.
The crime, according to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, happened on Friday at around 7AM at Chorupanga Village, Nyajena, Masvingo.
Nyathi said “police has arrested Rameck Chidinhika, 53, and his three daughters, Constancia Chidinhika, 28, Vimbai Chidinhika,19 and a juvenile, 15 for killing his father, Tizirai Chidinhika, 77 and mother, Miriam Polisiri, 92, on allegations of witchcraft and casting misfortune on the first suspect’s family”.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Jabson Bunukwa Kwangwari, 35, was found dead at Village 1 Runhare, Chiredzi on Friday.
Police said the body of the victim was found in an advanced state of decomposition with deep cuts on the head and arm. A blood-stained axe was recovered at the scene.
Police called on those with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
Nyathi added, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences amicably without resorting to violence.
“We urge families to seek counseling from local Police Stations, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways of resolving differences.”