14:07 by Staff Reporter Have your say: The Curious Case of Overdue Compensation on Pensions which Lost Value Following Currency Conversion in 2009.

The burning issue which I put forth to you today, concerns the issue of the pension funds, whose values were wiped out in 2009, when the Zim dollar was abolished after years of hyperinflation, and the funds were thus converted by insurers, to US dollar value amounts using arbitrary methods.