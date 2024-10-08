The ravaging of Zimbabwe: How Chinese mining companies are destroying the environment

He had recently visited the Shurugwi area of the Midlands province of Zimbabwe.
During a phone call, he made to me soon after arriving in the small predominantly mining town, he told me that he was so shocked such that there were no words to adequately describe the horrors he witnessed.
This was a town he had known for many years before leaving for greener pastures elsewhere.
The area he left was plush with breath-taking mountainous views, which could only be characterized as ‘postcard sceneries’.
I am also familiar with Shurugwi, which I have passed through on my travels.
For years, I could never believe that it was ever possible for any other place in Zimbabwe to look so magnificent and awe-inspiring as the Boterekwa Gorge.
Even legendary musician Simon Chimbetu penned a touching song named after this scenic place.
However, from the pictures I received from the reader, this is no longer the case.
The Boterekwa escarpment and other spectacular sights in the Shurugwi area are under threat of extinction.
The source of this seemingly mindless and heartless destruction?
Chinese mining companies operating in the area, who, like so many other such entities, appear to have been given carte blanche by the Zimbabwe government to run amok in the country in their quest for our mineral wealth.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
It can not be denied that Zimbabwe, a country renowned for its amazing natural beauty, is facing an unprecedented environmental crisis.
This is at the hands of unregulated mining activities, largely perpetrated by Chinese companies.
The consequences are devastating: ravaged landscapes, polluted water sources, and displaced communities.
This article delves into the catastrophic impact of Chinese mining operations in Zimbabwe and the urgent need for policy change and accountability.
As mentioned already, this wanton destruction of Zimbabwe’s breath-taking landscapes and cultural sites has become a nationwide crisis.
It is by no means only limited to Shurugwi.
Nonetheless, the choice of this town is simply because it is the latest in a string of such horrendous and horrifying environmental degradation by Chinese companies in Zimbabwe.
We can also talk of Mutoko, Bikita, Mberengwa, Buhera, Goromonzi, Hwange, Fort Rixon, and Gwanda, to mention but a few.
According to a report by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), titled, ‘Investment or Plunder: An Assessment of the Impact of Chinese Investments in Zimbabwe’s Extractive Sector’, quite a significant number of these mining companies engage in questionable activities that have had a most negative effect on the environment.
Sections 97 and 99 of the Environmental Management Act stipulate that mining projects must undergo an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before operations commence, outlining the necessary contents of an EIA report.
However, CNRG says mining companies often circumvent these requirements, securing EIA approvals without conducting proper community consultations.
The EIA process, now referred to as the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), is crucial for mining communities as it identifies potential environmental, social and economic impacts, and enabling the development of strategies to mitigate these concerns.
An ESIA mandates extensive community engagement to ensure that the voices and needs of local populations are considered in project planning and decision-making.
Needless to say, this legal requirement is not being adhered to by these wayward Chinese companies with the full complicitness of the authorities in Zimbabwe.
Were the people of Shurugwi, Mutoko, Bikita, Mberengwa, Buhera, Goromonzi, Hwange, Fort Rixon, and Gwanda ever consulted by these Chinese companies?
Were ESIAs ever presented!
Surely, not!
Otherwise, there was no way under the sun these communities would have agreed to the wanton destruction of their mountains, rivers, forests, wildlife, and cultural sites.
Shurugwi, once a picturesque town nestled in the heart of Zimbabwe’s granite mountains, is being transformed into a barren wasteland.
Quarry mining has blasted entire mountains, leaving behind hazardous conditions and irreparable damage.
The nearby river, a lifeline for local agriculture and livestock, is now contaminated with chemicals and heavy metals.
For the local community, the effects are personal and devastating.
A resident once told the media that she had lost count of the number of times her village had been flooded due to mining operations.
She said that their crops were dying, their livestock was struggling, and their children were falling ill.
As highlighted earlier, Zimbabwe has a robust legislative framework aimed at protecting the environment.
The Environmental Management Act – which aims for sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection – has some key provisions.
These include: the already-mentioned Environmental Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs), as well as the maintenance of environmental quality standards, waste management, pollution control, and conservation.
Zimbabwe also has the 2017 National Environmental Policy.
The objectives of this policy are to guide Zimbabwe’s environmental management and sustainable development.
This is achieved through several key principles, such as Sustainable Development, Integrated Environmental Management, the Precautionary Principle, Polluter Pays Principle, and Public Participation.
We have the Mines and Minerals Act, which seeks to regulate mining activities, ensure safety, and promote sustainable mineral resource development, through such provisions as mining licenses, environmental protection, and safety and health, amongst others.
With this seemingly watertight legislation in place – including the Water Act, Forest Act, and Wildlife Act – why do we still witness such shocking scenes as in Shurugwi and other places in Zimbabwe?
Let us not forget that Zimbabwe is also bound by several international agreements.
One of the most outstanding is the 1968 African Convention on the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.
Despite this robust legislative framework, Zimbabwe’s government has failed to effectively enforce environmental regulations.
It is either the government is unwilling or unable to regulate these mining companies.
However, I strongly suspect the former.
Authorities in Zimbabwe are unwilling to rein in their Chinese so-called ‘all-weather friends’.
What type of ‘all-weather friend’ goes into his supposed friend’s home and destroys practically everything whilst plundering his home?
The destruction wrought by Chinese mining companies in Shurugwi and other areas in Zimbabwe is a stark reminder of the urgent need for policy change and accountability.
Zimbabwe’s government must strengthen environmental regulations and their enforcement.
There is also an urgent need for the prioritization of community engagement and participation.
On top of all this, based on the Polluter Pays Principle of the National Environmental Policy, these Chinese companies must offer meaningful compensation to these affected communities.
We need to ensure transparency and accountability in mining operations in Zimbabwe without fear or favour.
There should never be any sacred cows.
In fact, if these Chinese were genuinely our ‘all-weather friends’, then they should be the first to respect our country and its people.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
Post published in: Featured