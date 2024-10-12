What sin did Zimbabweans commit that we deserve ZANU PF misrule?

There is nowhere under the sun where there are no challenges of one form or another.
There are those right now who are facing immense hunger.
There are others who are plagued with an oppressive brutal regime.
There are even those facing an electricity crisis, whilst still others are burdened by water shortages,
Then, there are some whose economic woes have driven many companies to close down, such that there is massive unemployment, with the few still at work receiving wages that can not sustain them.
There are places right now where moral decadence has reached alarming levels, with crime and corruption being the order of the day.
These things do happen, and no country can claim to have been spared at least one of these challenges.
However, it becomes rather shocking and unnerving when all these things are to be found in one country.
What are we, then, to say about such a scenario?
Surely, what is anyone to think when in just one country there is hunger, a brutal repressive regime, an electricity crisis, water shortages, economic woes, high unemployment, poor salaries, as well as alarming corruption and crime rates?
Who can be faulted for concluding that the particular country is cursed in one way or the other?
Well, welcome to Zimbabwe.
Right now, as I sit in the dark, with the clock well after nine in the evening yet still without electricity from early morning, I cannot help wondering what sin we committed, maybe to the gods, such that we deserve the misfortune of a ZANU PF government.
What wrong did we do?
In Shona, we lament: Takatadzeyi chaizvo?
Why is it that citizens of other countries live and enjoy much better lives than we do?
It does not mean that they are better educated than we are.
No, never.
Are Zimbabweans not some of the most highly literate and educated on the African continent, if not the world, with quite a significant number of our compatriots holding very senior and influential positions at renowned companies all over the globe?
We are also a very hard-working people who are quickly picked up in foreign lands by employers over their own fellow citizens.
In spite of the rampant corruption and criminality at the highest echelons of power in Zimbabwe, the rest of us are generally law-abiding, honest, peace-loving citizens.
Maybe that is our greatest weakness and undoing, after all.
No one can deny that nearly all of the challenges and crises we face on a daily basis in Zimbabwe were authored and orchestrated by those in power, largely through their seemingly insatiable greed for both power and ill-gotten wealth.
These are people who do not know the value of hard honest work but enrich themselves via the grand unbelievable plunder of our national resources,
In the same vein, the only way they have managed to stay in power is by way of the brutal repression of the ordinary citizenry.
That law-abiding, honest, and peace-loving trait of Zimbabweans has let us down in a big way.
Even when the ruling elite loot dry our country, which is endowed by indescribable natural resources – thereby resulting in the myriad of challenges highlighted earlier – we still go on with our lives as if everything is alright.
In fact, I will not be surprised at all if my whole neighbourhood is to erupt in loud screams of excitement when power is finally restored sometime tonight.
Why should we feel indebted to the same people who threw us into this abyss of poverty and misery?
Instead of those in power using the abundant mineral wealth Zimbabwe is blessed with – thereby lifting us all out of poverty and suffering – they prefer lining their own pockets and living in obscene lavishness.
Instead of holding those who have caused our untold suffering to account, we actually thank them when they decide to throw crumbs at us from their table of opulence.
This is who we are as Zimbabweans,
Which makes me think.
Are we really cursed as a result of some mortal sin we committed, or is our own cowardice the curse we cast upon ourselves?
Maybe I am being unfair on the gods by accusing them of sending ZANU PF to make us suffer as some form of punishment.
Did someone not say: The gods help those who help themselves?
So, in what way have we, as Zimbabweans, being trying to help ourselves get rid of these ZANU PF monsters, even in the face of brazenly stolen elections, oppressive laws, and compromised state institutions?
I do not know about everyone else, but I am thoroughly fed up with this regime!
I am sick and tired of all this suffering.
I cannot take a day more of the poverty, joblessness, hunger, lack of water and electricity, unaffordable basic commodities (let alone, the nicer things in life), and living in fear of a brutal repressive kleptomaniac regime.
Even now, after penning this long article, electricity is not back yet – and it’s nearly 10 at night …and tomorrow, we will go through the same drill!
And, we still act as if all is well in Zimbabwe!
For sure, we are our own curse!
● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer.