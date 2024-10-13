Zimbabwe Inmates took part in InterContinental Chess Championships

Congratulations to Eswatini, Malawi, and Zimbabwe on their impressive prison intercontinental chess championship performance* !
Malawi’s youth team reached the quarterfinals, while Zimbabwe’s men’s team secured a quarterfinal spot after finishing second in their category.
This remarkable championship initiative promotes chess as a tool for rehabilitation and social integration among prisoners. The Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners, organized by FIDE, aims to provide a platform for inmates to showcase their skills and connect with others worldwide.
In the previous championship, held in 2023, 88 teams from 41 countries participated, with teams from Malawi and Zimbabwe being part of the competition. The championship features male, female, and youth categories, and it’s wonderful to see teams from Africa performing well.
The impact of chess on prisoners’ lives cannot be overstated. It helps develop critical thinking, analytical skills, and sportsmanship, contributing to their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Initiatives like the Chess in Prisons program and organizations like the Dadaz Chess Academy are doing fantastic work in promoting chess among prisoners.
Let's keep celebrating the achievements of these teams and the positive influence of chess on prisoners' lives!