12:16 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe softens stance on local lithium processing after price collapse

HARARE,Oct 3 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has softened its requirements for lithium miners to process the mineral locally, a government official said on Thursday, as the industry battles to survive a price slump over the past year. Africa's top lithium producer, Zimbabwe had last year given producers up to March 2024 to submit plans of how they would produce battery-grade lithium in the impoverished southern African country.