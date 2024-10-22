Zimbabwe Women Triumph Over USA, Take 2-0 Series Lead

USA, sent in to bat first, put up a record team total of 248 in 49.4 overs. Sindhu Sriharsha top-scored for USA with a productive 69 off 76 balls while skipper Aditi Chudasama chipped in with 41 off 50 balls. Zimbabwe’s bowlers, led by Nomvelo Sibanda (3/41) and Josephine Nkomo (2/36), kept the USA from posting an even higher total.
In response, Zimbabwe Women chased down the target in 48.3 overs, driven by an outstanding 77 off 113 balls from opener Modester Mupachikwa, who anchored the innings with composure.
Coming off a player-of-the-match performance with 38 (51) & 3/22 in the first match of the series, Beloved Biza contributed a vital 46 off 61 balls, while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano added 38 off 51 balls, and Ashley Ndiraya made a brisk 28 off 31, to see her team home.
Chudasama was the best of the USA bowlers, taking 3/33, but Zimbabwe’s batting depth proved too strong for USA.
With this win, Zimbabwe takes a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, leaving USA Women with a must-win situation in the next game to stay alive in the series.
The next match will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at the Harare Sports Club.
Upcoming games:
- Wednesday, October 23, 9:15am: 3rd ODI
- Saturday, October 26, 9:15am: 4th ODI
- Monday, October 28, 9:15am: 5th ODI