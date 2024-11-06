HARARE – In a sad incident, a 6-month-old baby died a painful death after plunging into a bucket of hot water in Harare on Friday.
In a statement posted on their official social media handle, police confirmed “a tragic incident in which a baby girl (6 months) died upon admission at a local hospital in Harare after falling in a 20 litre bucket filled with hot water on 15 November 2024 at a house in Kambuzuma 5, Harare”.
“The mother of the victim had left the bucket near a couch where the baby was sitting,” police said.
The ZRP did not give any further details regarding the tragic incident.