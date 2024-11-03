A GRINDING STONE AND A WINE PRESS

In the Celtic church in the 700s, the custom grew of celebrating all the saints, all, that is who are with God now after their death. It was a way of encouraging the people who were about to enter the long dark cold northern winter that after darkness comes the light of spring and summer in the new year when the sun would return. This was what our Christian journey is like. Dark periods are always followed by light.
In 1511, German painter Albrecht Dürer gave us a picture of all the saints gathered in heaven and what immediately strikes the viewer is that they are all gathered round the Cross on which Jesus hangs. The centre and focus of glory of the saints is the crucified Lord. St Paul tells us this was a scandal to the Jews and sheer nonsense to the pagans ‘but to those who have been called, a Christ who is the power and the wisdom of God.’
The first Jesus followers, all Jews, found themselves caught between persecution by their fellow Jews for their belief in this crucified Messiah and persecution, later, by the Romans for refusing to worship their gods, particularly when the practice developed of calling the emperor ‘God’. But they quickly realised that by suffering for their faith in Jesus and even dying of this faith, they were following him on his way to the cross.
This all-the-way-to-the-cross faith is the badge, the uniform, which the saints rejoice to wear. The woman grinding at the mill and the man treading the wine-press, were acting out symbolically what the Christian life is all about. When we use the word ‘grind’ or ‘press’ it is usually in the sense of something hard that has to be crushed into shape. That is what a saint is.
And the Eucharist is the heart of it. For it is there that we receive the crushed grain that has become the body of Christ and the pressed grapes that have become his blood. So the following of Jesus can be tough; but if we find it so we are touching the heart of the matter. You do not have to be a Christian to know that facing opposition can be the making of a person. Any suffering can purify a person when accepted patiently. Our Christian faith gives us the power to do this.
3 November 2024 All Saints Rev 7:2…11 1 Jn 3:1-3 Mt 5:1-12