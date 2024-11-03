15:31 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A GRINDING STONE AND A WINE PRESS

In the beginning of the Christian story there were the ‘Jesus followers’, who, when they spread to Antioch in Syria became known as Christians. In the letters they wrote they referred to one another as ‘saints’, that is, holy people, and they found their shared following of Jesus drew them together into communities which became known as ‘churches’.