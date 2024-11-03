Chess League in Zambia comes to a close this weekend, LPCA League 2024

*LPCA 2024 LEAGUE FINALE!!!*
The 2024 LPCA chess league season come to a close this weekend with a lot to play for in both the Elite league and league B. Veteran LPCA chess administrator and pundit GM Maybinrov (GMM) takes a close look at the LPCA Elite and league B going into the final two games of the season.
*LPCA Elite League: Super Sunday 3rd Nov*
The battle for the elite league this weekend centers on who finishes in 2nd and 3rd positions as well as survive the relegation to league B.
*Battle for 2nd and 3rd position finish*
Nkwazi Chess Club clinched its 10th LPCA Elite league title by winning the 2024 Elite league title with two games to go. Lusaka Chess Club currently occupy 2nd position with 47 points. They are 6 points better than 3rd placed Red Arrows Chess Club (41pts) with Green Buffaloes in 4th position with 36 points. Lusaka Chess Club are favorite to secure 2nd place finish as they need at least a draw against either Red Arrows or NAPSA B chess Clubs. Red Arrows Chess Club need to win their last two games by huge margin to stand a chance of finishing in 2nd position and hope Lusaka loses both their games. Green Buffaloes will fight for a 3rd position finish. To do so, they need to beat NAPSA B and Four Knights Chess Clubs and hope Red Arrows loses to Lusaka and NAPSA A.
*GMM Elite league top 4 prediction:*
*2nd position:* Lusaka Chess Club,
*3rd Position:* Red Arrows Chess Club
*4th Position:*-Green Buffaloes Chess Club.
*Battle for Relegation:*
With Liyoca A already relegated to LPCA league B, the battle for survival for the remaining two slot involve five clubs. GMM analyses each club and predict it’s likelihood to survive relegation.
1. *Four Knights Chess Club*
The Four Knights Chess Club are 4 points above the drop zone and currently occupy 7th position. The Four Knights need at least a draw against either GC Chess Club or Green Buffaloes Chess to survive relegation. The Four Knights can still survive relegation by losing both matches if Kafue and NAPSA fail to win one of their last two games.
*Prediction:* Four Knights to stay up
2. *PCZ Main Chess Club*
PCZ Main Chess Club are 3 points above the relegation zone. They face a tough encounter against Green Eagle Chess Club but have a relatively easy encounter against Kafue. With *Clement Mayimbo* back in the team, PCZ is likely to gather enough points to avoid the drop.
*Prediction:* PCZ Main to stay up
3. *GC Chess Club*
GC Chess Club are just a point above the drop zone. They need to win to pick up points to avoid the drop. Their first game against Four Knights will be crucial to this quest. They face another tough encounter against Green Eagles in the 2nd game of the day. The complete GC team need to turn up for these encounters if they are to get something out of these games.
*Prediction:* GC Chess Club to go down
4. *NAPSA A:*
No one expected NAPSA A Chess Club to be involved in the relegation battle at the start of the season. They are 3rd from bottom and are in danger of being relegated for the first time in the club history. NAPSA A are 1 point from safety and need to win at least 1 game and hope other results go their way to stay afloat. They face the already relegated Liyoca A side in their first game before taking on the ruthless Red Arrows. Will a win against Liyoca A Chess Club be enough to keep NAPSA in the Elite league?
*Prediction:* NAPSA A Chess Club to stay up
5. *Kafue Chess Club*
Kafue Chess Club are 2nd from bottom and are 3 points from safety. They need to win both their games and hope GC Chess Club loses both games to stay up. Kafue face a mammoth task against Champions elect Nkwazi Chess Club and PCZ Main Chess Club in a 2nd game of the day. Kafue are unlikely to get anything from both games.
*Prediction:* Kafue to go down
*LPCA LEAGUE B: SATURDAY 2ND NOV*
LPCA league B enters final two games with four clubs in contention for top 3 position finish. Yofoso Kings Chess Club lead the standing on 75pts followed by Ultimate Chess Academy on 72 points while UNZA Chess Club are 3rd on 70 points with Classic Stars Chess Club 4th on 66 points. Yofoso Kings Chess Club are already confirmed promoted to Elite league with two games to spare.
*Battle for league B title?*
GMM takes a look at current top four league B standing and assesses their chances of winning the title or promotion:
1. *Yofoso Kings Chess Club*
Kings have a 3 points advantage on the chasing pack. Their final games against PCZ Stars and Goodwill Trust Chess Clubs are relatively easy to win. This makes Kings strong favorite to emerge as League B Champions.
2. *Ultimate Chess Club*
The Ultimate Chess Club had led the league standing for most part of the season only to be pepped by Yofoso Kings towards the end. They trail Kings by 3 points but also have 2 points advantage over 3rd placed UNZA Chess Club. Ultimate go into their last games against tricky Yofoso Knights and ZICAS with confident. They are likely to finish strong and secure 2nd positon and win promotion to the Elite Chess league for the first time.
3. *UNZA Chess Club*
UNZA Chess Club is expected to be too strong for GC Academy and PCZ Stars Chess Clubs. They hope to finish in 2nd position if Ultimate Chess Club falters.
4. *Classic Stars Chess Club*
Classic Stars are 4 points off top 3 and final promotion spot. The top 3 finish is out of their hands. They will hope that UNZA lose both games to stand a chance of top 3 finish.
*GMM League B top 4 prediction:*
1. Yofoso Kings Chess Club
2. Ultimate Academy
3. UNZA Chess Club
4. Classic Stars Chess Club