16.11.2024 14:10
by Staff Reporter

Church of England ‘directly responsible’ for John Smyth abuse in Zimbabwe, victim says

Rocky Leanders, then 15, was beaten with wooden paddle by Smyth at camp where boys were made to swim naked

“This is Zimbabwe in the early 90s; the technology wasn’t great. These guys set up a projector with colour videos of speed boats … abseiling, golf, tennis, paddle boarding, swimming pools, diving boards,” recalled Leanders, who was 15 at the time. “We insisted we needed to go.”

Justin Welby resigned as archbishop of Canterbury on Tuesday after a review into the Church of England’s handling of claims of abuse against Smyth found he could have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally reported the abuse to police a decade ago. Welby says that when he was informed about Smyth in 2013, he was told that police had been notified and believed that an appropriate resolution would follow.

