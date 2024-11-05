Don’t you feel envious seeing democracy at work in neighboring countries, Mr. Mnangagwa?

Since gaining independence in 1980, the country has never experienced a smooth transfer of power, while neighboring nations showcase a commitment to democracy that Zimbabwean leaders seem unwilling to emulate.
In stark contrast, Botswana recently witnessed a significant political shift, with Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) conceding defeat to the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change led by Duma Boko.
This seamless transition raises critical questions about Zimbabwe’s political culture and the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The Botswana Example
Botswana’s political evolution offers a model of democratic integrity.
Despite having a single party dominate the political landscape for decades, the BDP demonstrated a commitment to democratic principles by acknowledging their electoral defeat and ensuring a peaceful transition of power.
Masisi’s actions—publicly congratulating his successor and pledging support—are emblematic of a leader committed to the nation rather than personal power.
In comparison, Zimbabwe’s political history has been marred by violence, intimidation, and electoral manipulation.
Robert Mugabe’s rule, characterized by brutal crackdowns on dissent, established a pattern of governance that undermined the principles of democracy.
The military coup that ousted him in 2017 was not a transition but rather a reconfiguration of power within the same oppressive system.
The Legacy of Robert Mugabe
Mugabe’s nearly four-decade rule was marked by allegations of electoral fraud, human rights abuses, and an unwavering grip on power.
His administration frequently labeled opposition figures as Western puppets, employing tactics of violence and intimidation to quell dissent.
The fear instilled in the populace has had lasting effects, creating an environment where political alternatives remain stifled.
Mugabe’s removal was not a triumph of democracy but a reflection of the complexities of power dynamics in Zimbabwe.
The military, which had long been a pillar of Mugabe’s regime, intervened not to promote democratic ideals but to safeguard its own interests, leading to the ascension of Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa’s Leadership
Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe, has exhibited a disturbing continuation of the previous regime’s tactics.
His administration has been marked by similar patterns of repression, as opposition figures are targeted and dissent is quelled.
The “ED 2030” campaign, which seeks to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit expiring in 2028, signals an alarming desire to cling to power rather than facilitate a democratic transition.
The Threat of Military Intervention
As divisions within ZANU-PF deepen—particularly between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, a military figure—the potential for another military intervention looms large.
The military’s historical involvement in Zimbabwean politics has created a precedent where power struggles are resolved not through democratic processes but through coercion and force.
This environment fosters uncertainty, leaving Zimbabweans to wonder whether a genuine democratic transition is ever possible.
Regional Comparisons
When examining the political landscapes of neighboring countries, the stark contrasts become evident.
South Africa, which emerged from the shadows of apartheid in 1994, has had four presidents: Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, and Cyril Ramaphosa.
Each leader has left office peacefully, contributing to a stable political climate.
Zambia, too, has seen a succession of leaders since independence in 1964, namely Kenneth Kaunda, Fredrick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata, Edgar Lungu, and now Hakainde Hichilema.
Mozambique has had (since 1975) Samora Machel, Joaquim Chissano, Armando Guebuza, Filipe Nyusi, and now the country awaits official results of the recently held elections.
Even Botswana itself, in spite of only knowing the BDP for the past 58 year, it has, nonetheless, had six different presidents: Sir Seretse Khama, Ketumile Masire, Festus Mogae, Ian Khama, and Masisi.
Their peaceful transfers of power, even amidst political challenges, underscore a regional commitment to democratic governance that Zimbabwe has consistently failed to achieve.
Namibia, Malawi, and even the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo have experienced transitions that stand in stark contrast to Zimbabwe’s entrenched autocracy.
These countries, despite their challenges, have shown a willingness to respect democratic processes and uphold the will of the people.
The Embarrassment of Isolation
For Mnangagwa, the isolation of Zimbabwe in this context is not only a political failure but a source of national embarrassment.
As the current chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), he presides over a region that is increasingly moving towards democratic governance, leaving Zimbabwe to languish in its autocratic shadows.
The juxtaposition is stark: while his neighbors celebrate democratic milestones, Zimbabwe remains trapped in a cycle of oppression and fear.
The question looms large: does Mnangagwa feel the weight of this embarrassment?
Does he recognize the irony of leading a country that is an outlier in a region that has embraced democracy?
Does he not feel the shame of ZANU-PF being the only former liberation movement that has not embraced democracy and transformed itself into a viable political party.
His party has become the black sheep of all former liberation movements!
The disconnect between the aspirations of the Zimbabwean populace and the actions of its leaders raises profound concerns about the future of governance in the country.
The Future of Zimbabwe
As Zimbabweans look to their neighbors with envy, the prospects for a peaceful transition of power remain uncertain.
The prevailing atmosphere of fear, combined with a political elite unwilling to relinquish power, perpetuates a cycle of oppression that seems unbreakable.
For genuine change to occur, Zimbabweans must demand accountability and challenge the status quo.
Civil society, opposition parties, and ordinary citizens must unite in their quest for a democratic future, one that honors the will of the people and fosters a political culture of respect and cooperation.
Conclusion
The situation in Zimbabwe serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the dangers of authoritarianism and the importance of democratic governance.
As Mnangagwa contemplates his legacy and the future of his administration, he must grapple with the reality that Zimbabwe’s isolation in the region is not just a political reality—it is a profound moral failure.
In a world where neighboring countries are moving towards democracy, the question remains: will Zimbabweans ever witness a smooth transfer of power?
Or will they continue to watch with envy as their neighbors succeed where their own leaders have failed?
The time for change is now, and it is up to the citizens of Zimbabwe to reclaim their political destiny.
