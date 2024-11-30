HARARE – Dynamos have clinched the Chibuku Super Cup after beating Ngezi Patinum 4-2 on penalties at Rufaro stadium on Saturday to atone for a less inspiring premiership season that saw the popular football outfit end the 2024 season positioned number 8 on the league table.
Obriel Chirinda put Ngezi Platinum ahead after 24 minutes with Ghanaian expat midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway levelling the scores with 11 minutes left to reach 90 minutes of normal time.
The added 30 minutes of extra time failed to separate the sides leaving the destiny of the prestigious cup final to be decided from the spot.
Dynamos took 4 penalties which they all scored in succession while Ngezi Platinum missed their second and third penalties.
The result ignited scenes of celebration from the Dynamos faithful that filled the gallery.
The game on Saturday was a repeat of last year’s final which saw Dynamos beat the same opponents to win the country’s richest knockout tournament for the first time.
This year, they have written their own piece of history by becoming the first local team to defend the Chibuku Super Cup.
With the victory, Dynamos were presented with a US$75,000 cheque as prize money.
They also earn the ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.
Dembare would be keen to redeem themselves after a disappointing exit from the continental competition in the hands of Botswana’s Orapa United September this year with all seemingly headed for their qualification to the money spinning group stages of the tournament.