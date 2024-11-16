Ghana’s Afcon 2025 bid over as four more sides qualify

-
The Black Stars needed to win away in Angola to take their qualification bid to the final round of Group F fixtures.
A stunning long-range free-kick from Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew put the West Africans 1-0 ahead, and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen saved M’bala Nzola’s penalty to preserve Ghana’s lead before the break.
Angola, who had already qualified for the finals, equalised just after the hour mark through Zine and the match in Luanda ended as a 1-1 draw.
Four-time continental champions Ghana were last absent from the Nations Cup in 2004, and Otto Addo’s side have failed to register a victory in five Group F outings.
Sudan need just a point from their home game against Angola on Monday to progress, but Niger could snatch second spot if they win in Ghana and Sudan are defeated.
Just five spots at the 24-team finals in Morocco next year are yet to be decided.