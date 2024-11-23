Is Auxillia Mnangagwa’s ‘philanthropic work’ confirmation of her husband’s abysmal failures to govern Zimbabwe?

This achievement has been met with skepticism, as some question whether she truly earned the degree.
These doubts arise in light of a similar controversy involving former First Lady Grace Mugabe, who reportedly received her PhD from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ)—then led by her husband, President Robert Mugabe—after only two months of study.
Grace’s thesis was never found, fueling suspicions of undue influence.
While Auxillia’s recent PhD is ostensibly one she worked for, it adds to her collection of four honorary doctorates, conferred by institutions in India, Belarus, and Zimbabwe.
Notably, the Zimbabwean honorary degrees were awarded by state universities overseen by her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in recognition of her “philanthropic work” through her Angel of Hope Foundation.
Philanthropy, particularly by public figures, is not new.
However, Auxillia’s efforts—and the accolades she has garnered—warrant scrutiny, especially in the context of Zimbabwe’s dire socio-economic conditions.
Her foundation provides food aid, medical services such as cervical cancer screening, sanitary wear for girls, and school meals.
On the surface, these initiatives seem noble.
Yet, they beg a critical question: why does Zimbabwe need such extensive charity if it is being governed competently?
Why Are Zimbabweans So Poor?
Zimbabwe is a country endowed with vast natural resources and a capable workforce.
It was once dubbed the “breadbasket of Africa,” exporting food across the continent.
Yet, today, over 70% of Zimbabweans live below the poverty datum line.
UNICEF reports that 1.7 million children in Zimbabwe will require urgent humanitarian assistance this year.
Chronic malnutrition is widespread, with 23.5% of children stunted, unable to reach their full physical or cognitive potential.
Acute malnutrition, or wasting, saw 4,300 children hospitalized last year alone, even before the added stress of drought.
Most Zimbabwean families now survive on one meal a day, a grim indicator of national hardship.
The root causes of this suffering are glaringly evident: decades of corruption, mismanagement, and looting under the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) regime.
President Mnangagwa’s administration has continued these trends, exacerbating Zimbabwe’s economic collapse.
Public health services have deteriorated to the point where basic facilities and equipment, such as cancer machines, essential medications and even ambulances are unavailable.
Jobs are scarce, workers earn poorly, inflation is rampant, and public trust in leadership is eroded.
In this context, Auxillia’s philanthropy appears less like a solution and more like a Band-Aid on a gaping wound—one caused by the very government her husband leads.
Philanthropy or Damage Control?
Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation has been lauded for providing essential services to Zimbabwe’s most vulnerable.
Yet, a critical examination reveals the stark irony: her work highlights the failures of her husband’s government.
If Zimbabwe’s leadership were fulfilling its constitutional duties, there would be no need for widespread food aid, free medical services, or school feeding programs.
Parents would be able to afford sanitary wear for their daughters, and public hospitals would provide cancer screening as a matter of course.
The fact that Auxillia’s foundation is stepping in where the state has failed only underscores the dysfunction of the Mnangagwa regime.
Imagine a man who invades his neighbor’s house and pillages everything of value, then sends his wife to sympathize and offer a bag of groceries.
This analogy encapsulates the situation in Zimbabwe.
The Mnangagwa administration has systematically destroyed the country’s economy, infrastructure, and social services.
Auxillia’s philanthropy, while commendable on the surface, resembles an attempt to cover up the consequences of her husband’s failures.
Empty Accolades and Questionable Priorities
Auxillia Mnangagwa’s numerous awards—including the Jairos Jiri humanitarian gold award and the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold—are often touted as recognition of her compassion and dedication.
Yet, they also raise questions about the integrity and independence of these accolades.
Given that they were bestowed by institutions closely tied to her husband’s government, can they truly be seen as impartial?
Furthermore, while Auxillia’s efforts may alleviate immediate suffering, they do not address the systemic issues plaguing Zimbabwe.
Real change requires tackling corruption, improving governance, and rebuilding public institutions.
Auxillia, with her proximity to power, is uniquely positioned to advocate for these reforms.
Instead, her philanthropy risks being seen as a public relations exercise—a way to distract from the failures of the Mnangagwa administration.
A Nation of Beggars
Zimbabwe’s descent into poverty is not an accident; it is the result of deliberate choices by those in power.
The looting of national resources, lack of accountability, and prioritization of personal gain over public good have turned a once-prosperous nation into a shadow of its former self.
Consider the plight of Zimbabwe’s children.
Over half a million are stunted due to chronic malnutrition.
These are not just statistics; they are lives irreparably harmed by the government’s neglect.
UNICEF’s warnings of an escalating humanitarian crisis should be a wake-up call for the Mnangagwa administration.
Yet, instead of addressing the root causes of this crisis, the government appears content to rely on charitable efforts—many of them spearheaded by the First Lady.
A Missed Opportunity for Genuine Advocacy
If Auxillia Mnangagwa genuinely cares about Zimbabwe’s underprivileged, she must go beyond charity.
True philanthropy involves not only alleviating suffering but also addressing the systems that perpetuate it.
Auxillia is in a unique position to influence policy and advocate for reforms.
She could push her husband to tackle corruption, invest in public services, and create opportunities for Zimbabweans to thrive.
Instead, her silence on these issues is deafening.
Does she ask her husband why millions of Zimbabweans are living in poverty?
Does she question the lack of resources in public hospitals or the chronic food insecurity affecting children?
If she does, there is little evidence of it.
Conclusion: Philanthropy Cannot Mask Failure
Auxillia Mnangagwa’s philanthropic work, while commendable in isolation, is ultimately a symptom of her husband’s failures as a leader.
The accolades and awards she receives cannot obscure the reality that Zimbabwe’s suffering is largely man-made, the result of years of mismanagement and corruption under ZANU-PF.
If Auxillia truly wants to make a difference, she must use her platform to advocate for systemic change.
Until then, her philanthropy will remain a poignant reminder of the Mnangagwa administration’s inability—or unwillingness—to govern effectively.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
