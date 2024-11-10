Kariba records cholera cases

Gumbochuma confirmed that the district’s medical team is actively responding to the emergency, providing treatment to those affected.
In a statement delivered to community leaders, Gumbochuma emphasized the importance of hygiene practices during this crisis.
“We urge our people to practice best hygiene standards and to visit the nearest clinic whenever they feel unwell,” he said.
This call for vigilance comes as health officials work to contain the outbreak and prevent further infections. In light of the situation, the District Civil Protection has appealed for assistance from corporates, NGOs, individuals, and religious organizations.
“Let’s all remain calm during this trying time,” Gumbochuma urged, highlighting the community’s resilience and the need for collective action. The district has identified several immediate needs to support the ongoing response efforts, including food for the camp, tents for temporary shelter, detergents to maintain hygiene, fuel for the Emergency Health Teams (EHTs) and district medical personnel, and borehole leather cups and accessories. Gumbochuma expressed gratitude for any contributions.
“Any other items that can be of assistance will be greatly appreciated.”
As the district continues to battle this public health challenge, the cooperation and support of the community will be crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents of Gache Gache.