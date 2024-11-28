17:18 by Cathy Buckle Have your say: Lunch On A Stick

Dear Family and Friends, Come with me on a drive in Zimbabwe this late November and see what I see through the windscreen. I am heading east towards Manicaland. It’s a little after seven in the morning and heavy grey rain clouds are hanging low in the sky ahead of me. The countryside is green again after months of dry and it takes a while for your mind to believe what your eyes are seeing: everything looks softer and cleaner. We haven’t had a lot of rain yet but it doesn’t take much for green shoots to appear.