Mnangagwa now a regional pariah: The cost of meddling in neighboring countries’ electoral processes

His tenure has been dominated by allegations of election rigging, human rights abuses, and a disregard for democratic norms, but more recently, a growing pattern of meddling in the internal affairs of neighboring countries has emerged.
This interference, particularly in the electoral processes of Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, and South Africa, has not only strained diplomatic relations but has also led to a growing resentment of Mnangagwa and his party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), among citizens in these countries.
The most vivid example of this regional antagonism was displayed during the 8 November 2024 inauguration of Botswana’s new president, Duma Boko, when Mnangagwa was publicly booed by the audience after his name was mentioned.
This unwelcoming reception encapsulated the extent to which Mnangagwa’s actions have turned him into a regional pariah.
This is a stark departure from his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who, as much as we deplored his brutal dictatorial tendencies, outside Zimbabwe, though, he was regarded as a hero and Pan-Africanist, who received deafening cheers whenever he visited African states.
Mnangagwa, on the other hand, is jeered in fellow African states.
Botswana: The Turning Point
The incident at Duma Boko’s inauguration, where Mnangagwa was booed after his name was mentioned, starkly illuminated the growing animosity toward Zimbabwe’s president.
The boos came after Boko, in his remarks, had expressed gratitude toward foreign dignitaries, but Mnangagwa’s name prompted an immediate and loud outburst of disapproval.
To understand the gravity of this response, one must look at the underlying reasons behind it.
Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF’s meddling in Botswana’s internal affairs, particularly during the 2024 general elections, has been a point of contention for the citizens of Botswana.
High-ranking ZANU-PF officials, including the party’s legal affairs secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, were reported to have attended rallies organized by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), the country’s former ruling party, and even delivered speeches in support of their candidates.
This blatant interference in the internal political dynamics of Botswana, a country with a long-standing reputation for stable democratic practices, did not sit well with opposition parties and the general populace.
The opposition parties, particularly the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Boko, viewed Mnangagwa’s actions as an affront to Botswana’s sovereignty.
The BDP, which had ruled Botswana for 58 years, was finally ousted in the 2024 elections by the UDC, and it was clear that the people of Botswana rejected not only the BDP’s rule but also foreign interference in their political processes.
It is, therefore, not surprising that when Mnangagwa’s name was mentioned during Boko’s inaugural speech, the audience responded with derision.
To the people of Botswana, Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF represent a threat to their country’s hard-won democratic independence.
Mozambique: The Blatant Electoral Manipulation
Botswana’s case is not an isolated one.
In Mozambique, Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF has been accused of playing a significant role in undermining the democratic process during the 2024 Mozambican elections.
Reports emerged that high-ranking ZANU-PF officials were not only present at rallies held by the ruling FRELIMO party, but there were also claims that Zimbabwean nationals were being registered as voters in Mozambique to skew the electoral outcome in favor of FRELIMO.
The results, which saw FRELIMO’s Daniel Chapo declared the winner with 70% of the vote, have been widely condemned for their lack of transparency and fairness.
Opposition parties, including the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) led by Venancio Mondlane, have accused the ruling party of election fraud, vote manipulation, and voter intimidation.
The Mozambican election results were quickly contested, with opposition parties leading protests in Maputo, accusing FRELIMO of electoral malpractice.
The growing protests reflect not only dissatisfaction with FRELIMO’s rule but also a deep resentment toward foreign interference, particularly by ZANU-PF, which is seen as complicit in the alleged manipulation of the election.
The accusations of ZANU-PF’s involvement in Mozambique’s elections have further fueled unrest, and many in the region now view Zimbabwe as a destabilizing force in Southern Africa.
Zambia: Supporting Lungu in the Face of Hichilema’s Reforms
Zambia, too, has not been immune to Zimbabwe’s meddling.
Mnangagwa has been accused of backing former Zambian president Edgar Lungu, who lost the 2021 election to Hakainde Hichilema.
This support for Lungu, who is widely seen as an authoritarian leader, has raised concerns in Zambia, particularly given Mnangagwa’s own penchant for undermining democratic norms in Zimbabwe.
Hichilema, since assuming the presidency in 2021, has become a vocal critic of Mnangagwa’s human rights abuses and electoral malpractices.
The Zambian leader has also played an important role in advocating for democratic reforms in the region, and this has put him at odds with Mnangagwa, who is known for his undemocratic rule.
Given Mnangagwa’s strained relationship with Hichilema, it is not difficult to see why Mnangagwa might seek to support Lungu, whom he perceives as a more sympathetic figure to his authoritarian style of governance.
The involvement of ZANU-PF in Zambia’s internal politics, especially its support for Lungu, has led to suspicions that Mnangagwa is trying to destabilize Zambia’s democratic progress.
This interference has not gone unnoticed by Zambians, who are wary of the consequences of allowing a foreign government to influence their own political landscape.
South Africa: ZANU-PF’s Role in ANC’s Electoral Woes
Mnangagwa’s interference is not limited to Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia.
In South Africa, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) faced an unexpected challenge in the April 2024 elections, failing to secure an outright majority in Parliament for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.
This outcome forced the ANC into a Government of National Unity (GNU) with opposition parties, a significant blow to the party’s dominance in South African politics.
There have been allegations that ZANU-PF played a role in the ANC’s electoral woes.
Mnangagwa’s party has long been an ally of the ANC, but as the ANC’s fortunes have waned, some critics believe that ZANU-PF’s overt support for the party may have backfired.
ZANU-PF’s involvement in South African elections has been a point of contention, with many South Africans accusing Mnangagwa and his party of attempting to meddle in their electoral process.
The fact that the ANC has been forced into a coalition government with opposition parties is seen by many as a reflection of the erosion of its power, partly due to external influences like ZANU-PF’s interference.
The Bigger Picture: Mnangagwa’s Role as SADC Chairman
Mnangagwa’s actions as the Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 2024 have raised serious concerns among regional leaders and citizens alike.
As SADC chair, Mnangagwa is expected to promote peace, stability, and democratic values across the region.
However, his actions—particularly his overt support for ruling parties and his interference in electoral processes—have undermined the principles of sovereignty and democracy that SADC is supposed to uphold.
Instead of fostering unity and cooperation among SADC member states, Mnangagwa has positioned himself as a divisive figure, using his influence to manipulate the political outcomes in neighboring countries.
His attempts to control or influence elections in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, and South Africa have made him a pariah in the eyes of many Southern Africans, who see him as a threat to their sovereignty and democratic institutions.
The Path Forward: Respecting Sovereignty
It is clear that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s actions have led to his growing isolation within the Southern African region.
His interference in the internal affairs of neighboring countries has created resentment among citizens who view him and ZANU-PF as meddling forces that threaten the democratic values they hold dear.
The boos at Duma Boko’s inauguration in Botswana serve as a stark reminder that Mnangagwa’s actions are not just controversial but have real consequences for regional stability and unity.
Mnangagwa must recognize that his behavior as SADC chair is incompatible with the principles of sovereignty, democracy, and peace that the organization seeks to promote.
Instead of engaging in partisan interference, he should focus on fostering dialogue, unity, and democratic progress across the region.
The people of Southern Africa are calling for leaders who respect their right to self-determination and who work towards building peaceful, democratic societies, free from foreign interference.
Until Mnangagwa adjusts his approach, he will continue to be seen as a regional pariah, undermining not just Zimbabwe’s image but also the credibility of SADC itself.
In conclusion, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s relentless meddling in the electoral affairs of neighboring countries has made him a deeply unpopular figure in the region.
His actions in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, and South Africa have raised serious concerns about the future of democracy in Southern Africa.
As long as he continues to pursue a path of interference and destabilization, Mnangagwa risks further alienating himself and Zimbabwe from the regional community.
If he is to salvage any semblance of respect and legitimacy in the eyes of his neighbors, Mnangagwa must change course.
