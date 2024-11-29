Some leaders are supported because they’re stupid and corrupt!

Ideally, leaders are chosen because they stand out as exemplary individuals with admirable qualities.
These are the people with the organizational skills to manage resources and people effectively, the vision to steer their team or nation toward a brighter future, the ability to unite diverse groups under a common cause, and the problem-solving skills to tackle complex challenges.
A good leader inspires trust, earns respect, and cultivates a dependable reputation.
When someone is chosen as a leader under these circumstances, it signals that their followers have confidence in their capacity to deliver on set objectives.
But, as we’ve come to understand through history and personal experience, reality often strays from the ideal.
There are times—perhaps more frequently than we would like to admit—when a person is chosen to lead not because they embody these praiseworthy attributes, but rather because of their perceived stupidity.
Yes, you read that correctly.
In some instances, a leader is selected precisely because they appear to be lacking in intelligence, vision, and principles.
This may sound absurd at first glance.
After all, why would anyone deliberately entrust the reins of power to someone they regard as incompetent?
Yet, dig deeper, and you’ll find that this phenomenon is not only real but disturbingly prevalent.
This pattern is especially pronounced in establishments dominated by crooks and other unsavory characters.
In these settings, noble intentions take a backseat.
The primary concern is not the greater good or the long-term success of the organization, community, or country.
Instead, it’s about self-preservation, personal gain, and the continuation of nefarious agendas.
When this is the underlying motive, the last thing these individuals want is a strong, principled, and astute leader.
Such a person would hinder their schemes, expose their corruption, and possibly dismantle their illicit operations.
This is why shady individuals often gravitate toward leaders they perceive as dimwitted, malleable, and easily controlled.
A dim leader is a puppet in their hands—a figurehead who occupies the top position but wields little actual power or influence.
These manipulators will go to great lengths to ensure such a person rises to power and, once there, remains in office for as long as possible.
A weak leader is their dream come true, allowing them to operate in the shadows with minimal scrutiny or interference.
And it’s not just about stupidity.
More often than not, the chosen leader is not only intellectually deficient but also morally compromised.
A corrupt leader aligns perfectly with the interests of corrupt followers.
Birds of a feather, after all, flock together.
A crooked leader won’t hold their underlings accountable, won’t question dubious deals, and won’t shine a light on their dark deeds.
On the contrary, such a leader will become an enabler of their corrupt activities, turning a blind eye to wrongdoing or even actively participating in it.
To understand this dynamic, let’s consider a simple analogy.
Imagine a group of mischievous, rowdy schoolchildren is given the opportunity to vote for their “head boy.”
This individual is supposed to ensure discipline, enforce rules, and act as a role model for the rest of the students.
But what happens when these children realize they can elect someone who is just as mischievous and rowdy as they are?
Naturally, they’ll choose someone who won’t hold them accountable.
Better yet, they’ll select a peer who’ll join them in their pranks and misbehavior.
The result?
Chaos and an utter lack of discipline—but for the mischievous children, it’s a perfect outcome.
While this example is lighthearted, it mirrors a darker reality in many adult institutions, organizations, and governments.
There are countless instances where people rally behind a leader who has evidently failed in their position, whose lack of abilities is glaringly obvious, and whose corrupt deeds are a matter of public record.
Yet, inexplicably, these individuals find fervent support.
Why?
Because their backers don’t care about the leader’s competence or the damage their leadership inflicts on the organization or country.
All that matters is that the leader facilitates their own personal gains.
This is why you’ll often see vigorous efforts to prop up a failing leader.
Their supporters will ignore, excuse, or even defend their incompetence and corruption, arguing that no one else could possibly do a better job.
They’ll dismiss critics as biased or envious, and they’ll present every failure as a misunderstood success or pass the blame onto other factors usually portrayed as “external forces” or “enemies”.
Behind the scenes, however, the real motivation is clear.
These supporters have a vested interest in keeping their chosen leader in power.
They know that under a stronger, more principled leader, their illicit activities would come under threat.
I won’t name names or places, but for some readers, what I’ve written will sound all too familiar.
We’ve all seen examples of this phenomenon, whether in local organizations, large corporations, or national governments.
It’s a universal problem, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.
In some cases, a corrupt leader may not even be the initial choice of the shady individuals in their establishment.
But once such a person assumes power—whether through luck, skulduggery, or brute force—they quickly become the favorite.
The corrupt underlings recognize the opportunity and rally around their newfound champion, ensuring that they remain in office for as long as possible.
They’ll flatter and praise the leader, inflating their ego and convincing them of their own brilliance.
Meanwhile, they’ll exploit the leader’s weaknesses to carry out their schemes with impunity.
It’s important to note that this dynamic doesn’t just harm the immediate establishment; it also has far-reaching consequences.
Under weak and corrupt leadership, organizations stagnate, communities suffer, and nations decline.
Resources are mismanaged, opportunities are squandered, and trust is eroded.
The greater goals of the entity—be it a company, a political party, or an entire country—are sacrificed at the altar of personal gain.
Yet, the cycle persists.
Why?
Because breaking it requires courage, integrity, and collective action—qualities that are often in short supply in environments dominated by self-interest and corruption.
It also requires ordinary people to recognize and reject the manipulation at play.
As long as people continue to be swayed by propaganda, flattery, and fear, unscrupulous individuals will find ways to install and maintain leaders who serve their purposes.
This phenomenon serves as a stark reminder that leadership is not just about the person at the top; it’s also about the people who put them there and the systems that allow them to stay.
It’s about the values we prioritize, the standards we uphold, and the accountability we demand.
Without these safeguards, we risk perpetuating a cycle where stupidity and corruption are rewarded, while competence and integrity are sidelined.
The next time you find yourself questioning why an obviously unqualified and corrupt leader continues to enjoy significant support, especially in his inner circle, consider the hidden motivations at play.
Remember the mischievous schoolchildren and their choice of head boy.
And most importantly, ask yourself: What can we do to change this destructive pattern?
Until we find answers to that question, the world will continue to suffer under leaders who are supported not because they’re smart and principled but because they’re stupid and corrupt.
