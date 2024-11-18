8:12 by Veritas Have your say: The Cyber and Data Protection (Licensing of Data Controllers Etc) Regulations

Lawyers generally don’t know much about technical matters such as information communication technologies (ICT). Conversely, tech-savvy computer whiz-kids generally don’t know much law. So when legislative drafters, who are lawyers, get together with ICT experts to prepare a draft law they meet in mutual incomprehension. The result, at its worst, is something like the Cyber and Data Protection Act and the regulations published under that Act.