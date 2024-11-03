The failure of liberation movements: A need for a new revolution in Southern Africa

For the first time since independence, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which had ruled the country for decades, was voted out of power.
This historic event signifies not only a shift in governance but also reflects a broader maturation of democracy within the region, one that resonates with the aspirations of a younger generation clamoring for socio-economic freedom.
The unfolding scenario in Botswana illustrates that revolutions come in stages; while the initial fight was against colonialism, the next stage must focus on the liberation of citizens from economic oppression and the entrenched systems of entitlement exhibited by former liberation movements.
Furthermore, the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa failed to win a parliamentary majority in the April 2024 elections, forcing a Government of National Unity (GNU) with various opposition parties.
The Historical Context of Liberation Movements
The southern African region is steeped in a rich history of liberation struggles, particularly in the mid-20th century when nations fought for independence from colonial rule.
The first stage of revolution was characterized by the collective fight against colonial powers, culminating in the liberation of several countries through the resilience and sacrifice of their citizens.
For example, Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980 after a protracted struggle led by the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) against Ian Smith’s Rhodesian regime, which had declared unilateral independence from Britain.
Movements such as ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe, FRELIMO in Mozambique, UNIP in Zambia, and MPLA in Angola emerged as symbols of hope and change during this period, representing the aspirations of the oppressed.
Each of these movements not only fought against colonial rule but also presented themselves as champions of the people’s rights, promising to dismantle the legacies of colonialism and establish egalitarian societies.
However, upon gaining power, many of these liberation movements succumbed to a sense of entitlement.
The hard-fought independence led to an expectation that their leaders could govern without accountability.
This transformation often resulted in the very oppression they fought against.
In Zimbabwe, for example, ZANU-PF transitioned from a liberation movement to a regime that brutally silenced dissent, rigged elections, and engaged in widespread corruption.
According to the various election observer missions, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the 2023 elections were marred by massive irregularities, intimidation, flouting of the law, and fell short of regional guidelines and principles governing democratic elections.
In fact, had it not been for these undemocratic and repressive tendencies, ZANU-PF should have been the first former liberation movement to be kicked out of power some two decades ago.
This reflected a long-standing pattern of electoral malpractice that undermines democracy.
Such patterns were mirrored across the region, where citizens witnessed the violation of their rights and a growing divide between the ruling elite and the masses.
In Mozambique, FRELIMO has faced criticism for its handling of corruption and governance, with reports from the World Bank indicating that despite significant economic growth, poverty rates remain high, with about 46% of the population living below the national poverty line as of 2021.
These failures have led to growing disillusionment among citizens who feel abandoned by the very movements that once promised liberation.
The Failures of Liberation Movements
The failure of many former liberation movements to uphold democratic values has had dire consequences.
Rigged elections, silenced opposition, and systemic corruption became the hallmarks of governance in countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Angola.
The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index has consistently ranked these countries poorly, often citing the lack of free and fair elections, suppression of dissent, and entrenched corruption as significant impediments to democratic governance.
Even in nations that initially appeared to respect democratic principles, such as South Africa and Namibia, complacency reigned as leaders overlooked the socio-economic plight of their citizens.
In South Africa, while the African National Congress (ANC) has been lauded for its role in dismantling apartheid, it has faced mounting criticism for failing to address poverty and inequality effectively.
A 2021 report by Statistics South Africa highlighted that approximately 55.5% of the population lives below the national upper-bound poverty line, illustrating the stark disconnect between liberation promises and the lived realities of many citizens.
The promises made during liberation struggles have remained largely unfulfilled.
While the ruling elites grew wealthy, the majority of the population remained trapped in cycles of poverty, particularly the youth, who were often born into despair.
Unemployment rates soared, and the dreams of economic prosperity faded.
For instance, it is reported that youth unemployment in Zimbabwe has reached a staggering 80%, reflecting the dire economic situation and the lack of opportunities for the younger generation.
The Current Generation’s Disillusionment
For today’s youth, the narrative of the liberation struggle holds little meaning.
Many were not alive during the tumultuous years of the fight for independence and find it hard to relate to the sacrifices made by their predecessors.
Instead, their reality is shaped by the daily struggles they face under the leadership of those who once promised a better future.
A recent survey conducted by Afrobarometer found that only 38% of Zimbabweans under the age of 30 believe the country is headed in the right direction, while a staggering 71% feel that the government is not doing enough to address youth unemployment.
This disconnection underscores a crucial point: the youth do not see the current leaders as liberators but as oppressors in their own right.
The discourse surrounding the liberation struggle fails to resonate with a generation that seeks immediate solutions to pressing issues like unemployment and economic instability.
Moreover, this disillusionment is not unique to Zimbabwe.
Angola’s vast oil wealth contrasts starkly with widespread poverty due to systemic corruption.
While the country’s economic growth benefited a small elite, most citizens remain impoverished.
Persistent embezzlement, mismanagement, and weak governance have diverted public funds, leaving essential services underfunded and poverty high.
Despite recent anti-corruption efforts, these issues continue to hinder equitable development and public trust.
This shift is significant as it indicates that the younger generation is no longer willing to accept the narratives crafted by the older political elite.
The legacy of the liberation struggle means little to those facing daily struggles for survival.
For the youth, economic opportunity and political independence that can be directly related to their lives are of utmost importance.
The Emergence of a New Revolution
The political shift in Botswana and South Africa serves as a beacon of hope and a precursor to a new revolution—a movement characterized by a fight for genuine liberty and economic emancipation.
The ousting of the BDP and the failure by the ANC to secure a majority in Parliament is not merely a political event; it is indicative of a burgeoning consciousness among the youth and the broader populace.
They are tired of witnessing the ruling elite live opulently while they languish in poverty.
This dramatic shift signifies a turning point, illustrating a growing desire for change and accountability in governance.
This new revolution demands accountability, transparency, and a recommitment to the values of democracy that were once championed by these liberation movements.
The youth’s frustration is palpable; they are increasingly vocal about their discontent and are unwilling to accept the status quo.
They seek a leadership that recognizes their aspirations for a better life, one that prioritizes socio-economic development over the entitlement of those who once fought for freedom.
Lessons for the Region
The defeat of the BDP carries important lessons for other former liberation movements across southern Africa.
It highlights the necessity for these movements to adapt and respond to the evolving political landscape.
Leaders must recognize that their liberation credentials are no longer enough to justify their continued hold on power.
They must engage meaningfully with the youth, addressing their concerns and aspirations rather than relying on nostalgia for past struggles.
As political dynamics shift, it is imperative for former liberation movements to shift their focus toward socio-economic issues.
The promise of independence must translate into tangible benefits for the populace.
Failure to do so risks further alienation of the youth and exacerbation of socio-economic disparities.
According to a report by the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), economic disparities are a significant driver of political instability, underscoring the urgency for reforms that prioritize the needs of the people.
Moreover, former liberation movements must embrace a culture of accountability and transparency to restore trust among citizens.
Engaging in genuine dialogues with the electorate, particularly the youth, is essential for rebuilding the social contract that has eroded over the years.
The future of these movements depends on their ability to evolve, adapt, and align themselves with the aspirations of a new generation that seeks a more equitable and just society.
Conclusion
Botswana’s elections represent more than just a change in government; they symbolize a growing momentum for democracy and socio-economic freedom in southern Africa.
The region stands at a crossroads, poised for a new revolution that addresses the deep-rooted challenges faced by its citizens.
As the younger generation rises to demand real liberty and economic emancipation, it is crucial for former liberation movements to recognize that their past struggles alone do not grant them an automatic claim to power.
The future of southern Africa depends on the ability of its leaders to connect with the aspirations of their people, ensuring that the promise of liberation is fulfilled for all.
The narrative of liberation must evolve to reflect the realities of today, prioritizing the needs and voices of the youth who have the most to gain—or lose—in this pivotal moment.
