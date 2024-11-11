The greatest tragedy to Zimbabwe was the hijacking of its liberation struggle

His words, laced with pain and disillusionment, will forever resonate with me.
In his message, he recounted the harrowing experiences he and his fellow freedom fighters endured during the war, a period marked by immense trauma and sacrifice.
Yet, despite the bloodshed, the suffering, and the unyielding hope for a better future, the independence that came in 1980 did not deliver the freedom or the prosperity he and so many others had envisioned.
Instead, it brought an economic and political system that seemed to intensify their hardships.
For millions of Zimbabweans, including this former combatant, the post-independence era only marked a deepening of poverty and despair, culminating in his decision to leave the country in search of a better life abroad.
In his final words, he asked a question that brought tears to my eyes: “Why did we go to war, and why did thousands lose their lives?”
His message struck at the heart of Zimbabwe’s greatest tragedy—one that has yet to be adequately addressed in our national discourse.
Another painful reminder of this betrayal comes from the account of a different war veteran whose life I am currently documenting in a book.
His story, which spans from his early years before the war, through his experiences during the liberation struggle, and into the harsh realities of post-independence Zimbabwe, paints the same tragic picture.
Like many others, he joined the fight with hopes of a new, just society—one where the fruits of independence would be shared by all.
Yet, upon returning to Zimbabwe after the war, he found himself trapped in a system that prioritized the enrichment of a small political elite while the vast majority, including veterans like himself, were left to struggle.
His dreams, like those of so many others, were crushed by the very government he helped to bring to power, leaving him with a deep sense of betrayal.
He, too, ended up leaving the country he fought for in search of a better life.
The liberation struggle was hijacked by those who were supposed to lead the country towards a more just and equitable society.
Instead of empowering the masses, the independence movement was usurped by a small, self-interested elite whose primary goal was not freedom for all, but power and control over the nation’s wealth.
This elite, driven by personal ambition rather than a genuine desire for social transformation, has systematically enriched themselves at the expense of the very people who fought to secure the country’s freedom.
The liberation struggle, which should have been about the collective liberation of all Zimbabweans, has instead become a bitter reminder of the betrayal of the ideals it was meant to represent.
The Promise of Liberation and the Bitter Reality
To understand the magnitude of the betrayal, we must first reflect on the promises made during the liberation struggle.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
The fight for Zimbabwe’s independence was not just about ending colonial rule—it was a quest for equality, justice, and the redistribution of power and resources.
It was a fight for the ordinary Zimbabwean, for the peasants, workers, and rural communities who had been oppressed by a minority white settler regime that controlled most of the country’s land and wealth.
The liberation war was supposed to be a moment of great national renewal, where the aspirations of the people—particularly the most marginalized—would be realized.
For the majority of Zimbabweans, the end of colonial rule was expected to bring about dramatic improvements in their lives.
The hope was that independence would result in the transfer of power and wealth from the white minority to the black majority.
It was meant to be a time of reconstruction and healing—a period where Zimbabweans, free from the shackles of colonialism, would collectively build a new, prosperous nation.
However, this hope was dashed as soon as the country’s first leadership was formed.
Instead of using the newfound independence to benefit all Zimbabweans, those who assumed power had other priorities.
Robert Mugabe and his inner circle, alongside other key figures such as Emmerson Mnangagwa, had different ambitions.
For them, the war for independence was less about the people and more about securing power for themselves.
These leaders were not the ones who fought on the front lines, enduring hunger, disease, and death.
They were, for the most part, safely ensconced in neighboring countries such as Mozambique and Zambia, where they enjoyed relative comfort and protection while others risked their lives.
The former freedom fighters, those who fought in the trenches and who sacrificed everything for the cause, are still grappling with the painful reality that their struggle did not lead to the freedom and prosperity they were promised.
Instead, they are left to languish in poverty, abandoned by the very government they helped to bring into power.
Meanwhile, the so-called “revolutionary elite,” who did little to earn their positions of power, have lived lives of excess, accumulating wealth through the plunder of Zimbabwe’s resources.
The Hijacking of the Revolution
The painful truth is that Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle was hijacked by a small group of individuals whose primary goal was not the liberation of the masses, but the consolidation of their own political and economic power.
This group, which included Robert Mugabe and other members of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), was able to manipulate the national discourse and frame the independence struggle in such a way that their rise to power seemed inevitable.
They presented themselves as the true patriots—the true sons of the revolution—while marginalizing those who had a more genuine commitment to national unity and social justice.
Leaders like Josiah Tongogara and Herbert Chitepo, who were true nationalists committed to building a free and just Zimbabwe, were systematically sidelined or eliminated.
Their vision of a united, prosperous Zimbabwe, where power and resources were shared equally, was not in line with the ambitions of Mugabe and his allies.
These leaders, along with many other prominent nationalists, were replaced by individuals who were primarily interested in securing political power for themselves and their families.
In many ways, the post-independence Zimbabwean government mirrored the very colonial system it had fought to dismantle.
The country’s wealth remained concentrated in the hands of a small, powerful elite, while the majority of the population remained trapped in poverty.
The new black rulers, having replaced the white colonial elite, became the new oppressors.
They used their control over the government and its resources to enrich themselves, leaving the ordinary Zimbabweans—those who had fought and died for the cause—struggling to survive.
The Betrayal of the Freedom Fighters
This betrayal is most painfully felt by the veterans of the liberation struggle, who are now scattered across the country and beyond its borders.
These men and women, who fought bravely for Zimbabwe’s independence, have found themselves abandoned by the very system they helped create.
Many are living in abject poverty, struggling to make ends meet, while the leaders who did not fight are living lives of luxury.
One of the most tragic elements of this betrayal is the fact that the liberation struggle was not just about ending colonial rule; it was about creating a better life for the ordinary people of Zimbabwe.
It was supposed to be about social and economic justice—about a Zimbabwe where all its people, regardless of race or background, could live with dignity and opportunity.
Instead, the post-independence government became a tool for self-enrichment, and the masses were left to suffer.
The situation is especially painful when one considers the trauma that many veterans of the struggle still carry with them.
The physical and emotional scars of the war are deep and lasting.
Many veterans suffer from untreated wounds, both physical and psychological.
They were promised a better life in the independent Zimbabwe they helped to create, but that promise has not been fulfilled.
Instead, they find themselves marginalized, forgotten by a government that has become increasingly distant from the people it was meant to serve.
The Continuing Struggle for True Liberation
The hijacking of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle did not end in 1980.
It continues to this day, as the country grapples with the aftermath of decades of misrule.
The failure of the post-independence government to deliver on its promises has led to widespread disillusionment and frustration.
For many Zimbabweans, the struggle for true liberation is far from over.
The fight is no longer just about independence from colonial rule, but about achieving true freedom—freedom from poverty, corruption, and inequality.
The question posed by the former combatant—“Why did we go to war, and why did thousands lose their lives?”—is not just a reflection of personal pain, but a collective cry for justice.
It is a question that demands an answer, not just from the government, but from all Zimbabweans.
We must ask ourselves why we continue to allow a small elite to control the nation’s resources while the vast majority of the people suffer.
We must ask why we continue to honor a struggle that has been co-opted by those who never truly fought for the people.
Conclusion: A Call for Accountability and Change
The greatest tragedy of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle is not the war itself, nor the sacrifices made by thousands of brave men and women.
The greatest tragedy is that the struggle for freedom and justice was hijacked by a self-serving elite that has perpetuated a system of inequality and oppression.
The independence achieved in 1980 has not brought the promised freedom to the majority of Zimbabweans.
Instead, it has entrenched a system of corruption, inequality, and poverty.
As Zimbabweans, we must confront this painful truth and demand accountability from those who have betrayed the ideals of our liberation struggle. The veterans of the war, and the ordinary people who fought for freedom, deserve to live in a Zimbabwe that is truly free—free from poverty, free from corruption, and free from the dominance of an elite few.
The time has come for us to reclaim the revolution and work towards the Zimbabwe that was promised to us—a Zimbabwe where all its people, not just the powerful few, can live with dignity and hope.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
Post published in: Featured