15:02 by Ngomakurira Have your say: THE KING OF SPAIN

One image that stays with me all this week is not the American election but the sight of the King of Spain, Philip VI, walking through the crowds in Valencia in Spain where there were devastating floods, composed but unprotected - because the crowds had broken through the security cordon – and being pelted with insults, including ‘murderer’, and mud. People were furious that the government had not warned them of the impending storm that destroyed their homes and killed their relatives and fellow citizens.