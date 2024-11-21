The lack of investigative journalism is contributing to Zimbabweans’ suffering

With its economy crumbling, rampant poverty, and an ever-growing population of vulnerable citizens, Zimbabwe’s downfall is a complex web of mismanagement, corruption, and missed opportunities.
While several factors have contributed to the country’s demise, one glaringly underexplored element is the absence of effective investigative journalism.
In a nation richly endowed with vast mineral resources, Zimbabwe should be thriving.
Yet, the majority of its citizens remain trapped in poverty, struggling to access basic services, and suffering from widespread unemployment.
One of the primary reasons for this persistent state of decay is the failure of Zimbabwean media, particularly investigative journalism, to hold those in power accountable.
The country’s economic collapse, characterized by hyperinflation, the erosion of the local currency, mass unemployment, and widespread food insecurity, is the result of misgovernance, inefficiency, and large-scale corruption.
But the lack of a vibrant, fearless, and independent media to investigate and expose these corrupt practices has enabled those responsible to operate with impunity.
Corruption is not just a national embarrassment; it is the force that underpins Zimbabwe’s current suffering.
The Economic Crisis: A Direct Result of Mismanagement and Corruption
Today, over 70% of Zimbabweans live below the poverty datum line (PDL), a shocking figure that speaks to the severity of the crisis.
Most households are food insecure, grappling with high inflation rates and a rapidly depreciating local currency.
This situation is exacerbated by the fact that nearly 90% of the population is employed informally, often in precarious, low-paying jobs with no job security or social safety nets.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
The country is also experiencing a crippling energy crisis.
Zimbabweans are forced to endure up to 17 hours of power cuts daily, while some towns and cities have gone for years without access to potable water.
Public health institutions are similarly underfunded and lack even the most basic necessities, such as essential medications, cancer machines, ambulances, and operating theatres.
Despite these overwhelming challenges, Zimbabwe remains one of the world’s richest countries in terms of natural resources.
Zimbabwe ranks as the seventh-largest diamond producer globally, with an output of over 5 million carats valued at over US$500 million in 2023, according to the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS).
The country also boasts the largest lithium reserves in Africa, the second-largest platinum deposits in the world, and the second-largest gold reserves per square kilometer.
These resources, if managed properly, could have transformed Zimbabwe into a prosperous, self-sufficient nation.
However, the question remains: Why is Zimbabwe so poor despite its wealth of resources?
Why are millions of Zimbabweans unable to feed themselves, and why is the country unable to fix its electricity problems?
The answers lie in the systemic corruption and looting that have plagued the nation for decades.
Reports suggest that Zimbabwe loses over $2 billion every year due to the illicit extraction and exportation of mineral wealth.
Even more is lost through corruption within public institutions, including state-owned enterprises like the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).
The Role of Investigative Journalism in Exposing Corruption
Despite the clear evidence of systemic corruption, Zimbabwe’s media landscape has largely failed to expose and challenge those responsible.
This failure has allowed the ruling elite and their allies to continue pillaging the nation’s resources, further entrenching their control over the country and its people.
The widespread corruption remains largely hidden, with the public left in the dark about who is benefiting from the plundering of national wealth.
Investigative journalism, when practiced effectively, can be a powerful tool for holding the powerful accountable and informing the public about the true nature of their government’s actions.
Yet, in Zimbabwe, this kind of journalism is rare.
As a journalist myself, with over 30 years of experience under my belt, it pains my heart how we are largely reneging on our responsibilities as we watch, with arms folded, whilst the country burns and the population suffers.
This is a problem. A huge problem.
The country’s media has been hampered by self-censorship due to a fear of victimization.
This absence of investigative reporting is a major factor contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic decline.
Without the exposure of corruption, it becomes nearly impossible to bring about the necessary political and economic reforms to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.
The government and its allies are allowed to continue looting national resources with impunity, all while the majority of Zimbabweans are left to suffer.
The NewsHawks: A Glimmer of Hope
Despite these challenges, there are a few media outlets in Zimbabwe that have taken it upon themselves to expose corruption and highlight the country’s struggles.
The NewsHawks, a Zimbabwean independent publication, has become a beacon of hope in the country’s otherwise grim media landscape.
Through their investigative journalism, they have uncovered several high-profile cases of corruption, including the $100 million scam involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Office of the President and Cabinet, and businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
The NewsHawks’s work exemplifies the role that investigative journalism can play in holding the powerful accountable.
Their reporting has shed light on the rampant corruption that has been undermining Zimbabwe’s development for decades.
This type of journalism is precisely what Zimbabwe needs more of—reporting that goes beyond mere headlines to uncover the truth behind the statistics, exposing the individuals and networks responsible for the country’s suffering.
Unfortunately, the NewsHawks remains an exception rather than the rule.
Most of the country’s media outlets continue to shy away from tackling corruption head-on.
The reasons for this are manifold, but they largely stem from fear—fear of reprisal, fear of alienating powerful individuals, and fear of being shut down or silenced altogether.
Corruption and the Culture of Silence
Zimbabwe’s media, particularly in the mainstream sector, has become an accomplice in the nation’s systemic corruption through a culture of silence and self-censorship.
Journalists have become too willing to toe the party line, either due to fear of persecution or a lack of ethical commitment.
In a country where corruption has reached alarming levels, this failure to hold those in power to account is itself a form of complicity.
The reluctance to expose corruption is not only an issue for journalists—it is a symptom of a larger national malaise.
Many Zimbabweans have become resigned to the corruption that pervades all levels of society, from government institutions to state-owned enterprises.
This acceptance of corruption makes it harder to break the cycle of dysfunction, as there is little public outrage or mobilization against those who are stealing the country’s wealth.
One of the most insidious aspects of this culture of silence is the pervasive belief that “no story is worth dying for.”
Such attitudes underscore a broader reluctance among media professionals to challenge powerful interests, even when their actions are directly contributing to the suffering of millions of citizens.
In fact, this attitude goes against the very foundation of journalism and only exposes a media that has abdicated on its mandate and is now run by those only after their own interests and self-preservation.
This is not only an act of extreme selfishness and cowardice but, in itself, is also a form of corruption.
This view betrays the very essence of journalism, which is to inform the public, hold power to account, and expose wrongdoing wherever it occurs.
To be effective, journalism must be fearless, even at great personal cost.
Reclaiming the Media’s Role: A Call to Action
The time has come for Zimbabwe’s media to reclaim its mandate and fight for the truth.
Journalists must recognize that their work is not merely to report on events but to dig deeper, uncover the truth, and bring those responsible for Zimbabwe’s suffering to account.
The media should not, for instance, just tell people that the country is experiencing daily 17-hour power outages, but explore why the power utility is performing so poorly and failing to provide adequate electricity to the nation.
The duty of the media is not to protect those in power but to expose them when they are complicit in wrongdoing.
If investigative journalism in Zimbabwe becomes the norm rather than the exception, it could have transformative consequences.
A media sector that regularly uncovers corruption and criminal activity would not only help rebuild the public’s trust in its institutions but would also provide the political and social momentum necessary to force accountability from the government.
The public’s desire for transparency, especially regarding the allocation and use of public resources, could be met with tangible results if the media consistently plays its role.
Global Examples: The Power of Investigative Journalism
Around the world, there are examples of investigative journalism making a tangible difference in the fight against corruption.
One notable case is that of the Panama Papers, a global investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016.
The investigation revealed how the wealthy and powerful were using offshore tax havens to hide their wealth, evade taxes, and launder money.
The Panama Papers led to political fallout in multiple countries, including the resignation of government officials and the reformation of international tax laws.
Similarly, in India, the Tehelka magazine played a key role in exposing corruption in the country’s defense sector through undercover journalism.
Their 2001 sting operation uncovered a massive arms deal scam, leading to significant public outcry and a push for reforms.
These examples show that investigative journalism, when properly executed, can be a catalyst for change.
It can expose corruption, stir public outrage, and pressure governments to take action.
Zimbabwe needs more of this type of journalism, where the public is not just presented with the facts, but with the names, faces, and connections behind the corruption.
Only then can the country begin to confront the rot at the heart of its government and its economy.
The Path Forward: A Call for a Stronger Media
The people of Zimbabwe have suffered enough.
It is time for the media to step up and fulfill its role as a public watchdog, holding the powerful accountable and fighting for justice.
Journalists must embrace their responsibility to expose corruption and to seek the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.
This is not just an act of professionalism; it is an act of patriotism.
By holding those in power accountable, journalists can play a crucial role in ending the cycle of poverty and mismanagement that has trapped Zimbabwe in a perpetual state of decline.
Zimbabwe needs a media that is independent, fearless, and unafraid to expose corruption at the highest levels.
The people of Zimbabwe deserve better than the current state of affairs, and the media has a critical role to play in bringing about change.
It is time for journalists to stand up, to take risks, and to reclaim their role as the fourth estate—a powerful force for accountability, transparency, and social justice.
The only way to end the suffering of Zimbabwe’s citizens is to end the corruption that has plagued the country for decades.
And the most powerful weapon in the fight against corruption is a free, independent, and investigative media.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/