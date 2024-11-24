16:53 by Ngomakurira Have your say: The messiah, The king

Imagine the shock of Saul at Damascus when he realised ‘this Jesus’, whose followers he was persecuting, really was the Messiah, the hoped for one of Israel. He had been full of zeal, determined to crush this breakaway group which was distorting the tradition of Israel. And now he has discovered these very people are the true inheritors of the longed-for promise given to Abraham.