The messiah, The king

So this was the plan of God after all. The Messiah would not be a heroic figure like David who crushed the enemies of Israel and built an empire in which the Jews could live undisturbed in peace. He would be a carpenter’s son from a remote village in Gailee who would be rejected by the very people he came to serve, condemned to death and die like a criminal in excruciating pain.
This is not what he, Saul the zealous Jew, expected. It was not what even Jesus’ closest followers expected. When Peter first learnt about the prospect, he burst out, ‘far be it from you that this should happen.’ Yet, as we know, this is precisely what did happen and John’s gospel, which we read today, tells us Pilate too was confused. And perhaps we too, who claim to know the whole story, can be confused.
A crucified Messiah! The feast of Christ the King was introduced quite recently – only a hundred years ago. (That is ‘recent’ in the story of the church!) It was a time, in Europe, when three emperors and a number of kings were overthrown. In their place came several -isms; Communism, Fascism, Nazism. It was a dark period with ripple effects across the world.
In the midst of it, the Church suddenly announced the celebration of Christ the King. Rulers may fall and -isms arise but the reign of the Messiah would continue until history was fulfilled. The reflection we stay with is what happened next when Jesus announced to Pilate that, yes, he was a King and that he had come to announce his reign. Pilate condemned him to death.
Jesus’ suffering and death are central to his kingship. He calls us to share in his life, his glory. This means that we must also share in his suffering. We flee from suffering. Naturally. No one wants to suffer and Jesus prayed that ‘this cup pass from me’. But, when it cannot be avoided, it is not a useless waste; it is the way we share in the work and the reign of the King.
24 November 2024 Christ the King Dan 7:13-14 Rev 1:5-8 John 18:33-37