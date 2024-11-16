13:59 by Ngomakurira Have your say: ‘THE SUN WILL BE DARKENED …

… and the moon will lose its brightness.’ These are hard-to-handle words of Jesus in Mark chapter 13. What did he mean? Well, any of us can come with their suggestion. I don’t think the words are to be taken literally. It seems to me he was indicated great drama at the end of time. The ‘boundary’ between heaven and earth, as we understand them, will disappear. What we take as ‘normal’ will disappear. The kingdom of God will finally and completely ‘overtake’ us. The Son of Man will appear in his power and glory and ‘gather’ his people.