What role have I played in the destruction of Zimbabwe?

With over 70% of the population living below the poverty datum line and a staggering 90% youth unemployment rate, the collapse of the formal sector has left the majority of Zimbabweans in survival mode.
Countless have fled their homeland in search of a better life, while those left behind are trapped in a country devoid of hope, eking out a living from hand to mouth.
Amidst this despair, it is natural to ask: who is to blame for the unbearable misery that has engulfed this once-thriving nation?
At first glance, the answer seems obvious.
The ruling elite, brazen in their plunder of national resources, have undoubtedly driven millions into abject poverty.
Zimbabwe is a country endowed with phenomenal natural wealth—diamonds, gold, platinum, lithium, black granite, and more than fifty other minerals.
Yet, it is home to some of the poorest people on the planet.
This is a paradox that defies logic.
How can a nation so richly endowed with resources fail so spectacularly to provide for its citizens?
It is impossible to ignore the glaring evidence of failure and mismanagement at the highest levels.
The 18-to-24-hour power outages that have become the norm are a stark reminder of the rot.
A country that inherited functional power infrastructure at independence in 1980 is now reliant on decrepit, colonial-era equipment.
The reason is no mystery—corruption.
Those entrusted with managing the power utility have enriched themselves through dubious deals while the rest of the country languishes in darkness.
Such failures, repeated across nearly every sector, have made it easy to point the finger at those in power.
Surely, they must answer for their deeds.
But that raises another question: who holds them accountable?
To whom are they answerable?
Logic dictates that the citizens, the people who bear the brunt of this misgovernance, should be the ones to demand accountability.
And yet, this logic seems absent in Zimbabwe.
Instead of holding the ruling elite accountable, too many Zimbabweans have resorted to silent grumbling.
We complain among ourselves, bemoaning the state of affairs, but rarely do we translate our frustrations into collective action.
Fear and self-interest have paralyzed us, making us complicit in our own suffering.
We go about our lives as though it is business as usual, even when there is no food on our tables, our children are unable to attend school, and we live in homes that are far from decent.
How can this be?
The renowned philosopher Edmund Burke once observed that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
This truth cuts to the heart of Zimbabwe’s predicament.
Where are the good men and women?
Why have they allowed evil to triumph so spectacularly?
The fight for a better Zimbabwe cannot be outsourced to the opposition or left to a select few individuals or even foreign powers.
It is a national duty, a responsibility that falls on every single one of us.
The real question we must ask ourselves is: What role have I played in the destruction of Zimbabwe?
When Tanzania’s former president Julius Nyerere described Zimbabwe as the “Jewel of Africa” at independence, it was a fitting tribute to a country brimming with potential.
Yet, today, that jewel has been reduced to a shadow of its former self.
Who allowed this decay?
How did the breadbasket of Africa become a basket case?
The uncomfortable truth is that we are all to blame.
The “good men and women” who should have stood up to the looting and gross mismanagement of our resources instead chose to sit back and do nothing.
We prioritized personal safety and comfort over the risks of confronting injustice.
And in doing so, we handed over the reins of our destiny to those who have no qualms about driving our country into the ground.
Worse still, there are those among us who actively contribute to this destruction out of self-interest.
How many of us have accepted gifts and favors from those in power or those aligned to them, even when we know these are proceeds of corruption?
Have we not witnessed, with dismay, public figures—including religious leaders and gospel singers—accepting luxury cars from a convicted criminal who has been embroiled in endless scandals?
These are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a deeper malaise.
Instead of demanding justice and restitution, we have normalized the plunder of our resources.
Poverty, it seems, has overridden morality.
It is this complicity—whether through inaction or active participation—that has allowed Zimbabwe to descend into its current state.
Yet, we continue to point fingers at the ruling elite, as though we bear no responsibility.
We need to look in the mirror and ask ourselves some hard questions.
Why have we allowed ourselves to become passive observers in our own downfall?
Why have we failed to act decisively when it mattered most?
Taking responsibility does not absolve those in power of their crimes.
They must still be held accountable for the suffering they have caused.
But accountability begins with us.
It begins with ordinary Zimbabweans refusing to tolerate corruption and mismanagement.
It begins with us demanding better from our leaders and ourselves.
We must also recognize that the fight for justice is not without risk.
Those who have dared to challenge the status quo have faced intimidation, arrest, and worse.
Yet, history shows that meaningful change is rarely achieved without sacrifice.
The question is: are we willing to make that sacrifice?
Are we willing to risk our personal comfort for the sake of a better future for all Zimbabweans?
As things stand, our actions—or lack thereof—speak louder than words.
By remaining silent, by choosing inaction, we are complicit in the destruction of our country.
The only way to change this is to act.
We must reject the culture of apathy that has taken root in Zimbabwe and embrace a culture of accountability and collective responsibility.
This is not a call to violence or lawlessness but a plea for active citizenship.
Zimbabwe’s resources belong to all of us, not a select few.
Our destiny is in our hands, and it is up to us to reclaim it.
The alternative is to continue down the path of destruction, leaving future generations to bear the brunt of our failures.
So, I ask again: what role have you played in the destruction of Zimbabwe?
And more importantly, what role will you play in its restoration?
The answers to these questions will determine whether Zimbabwe remains a basket case or reclaims its place as the Jewel of Africa.
The choice is ours.
