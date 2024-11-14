Where are communities affected by climate change in Zimbabwe’s bloated COP29 delegation?

For Zimbabwe, however, the summit has become more of a spectacle of excess rather than a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the global conversation on climate change.
This year, Zimbabwe has sent a staggeringly large delegation of 238 people, a bloated contingent made up of government officials and what are being described as ‘overflow’ delegates.
This lavish expenditure raises serious questions about the country’s priorities, especially considering Zimbabwe’s dire economic situation and the suffering of its most vulnerable communities, which are increasingly affected by the climate crisis.
At a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with economic collapse, widespread poverty, and an El Niño-induced drought that threatens food security, such extravagance is not only unnecessary but also morally indefensible.
The delegation will cost taxpayers an estimated $2 million, including a $1.2 million bill for daily allowances alone.
This is in addition to the $200,000 spent on the private jet hired from Royal Jet Services in Dubai to fly the delegation to Baku.
To put things in perspective, this is the same country where millions struggle to access basic necessities such as food, water, and healthcare.
The funds spent on this lavish trip could have been better allocated to address these pressing issues, or to directly support the communities that are most affected by climate change.
The Illusion of Representation
It’s crucial to acknowledge that climate change is a global challenge that requires every nation to do its part.
Zimbabwe, like many developing countries, is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
From droughts that threaten food production to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns that disrupt livelihoods, climate change is already having a devastating effect on ordinary Zimbabweans.
COP summits are important because they provide an opportunity for countries to make their voices heard on the international stage, engage in policy discussions, and hold developed countries accountable for their historic emissions.
However, there is a critical question that must be asked: who exactly is being represented by these bloated delegations?
Does sending hundreds of government officials—many of whom have no meaningful role in the decision-making process—actually help Zimbabwe’s position at the summit?
It’s unlikely.
While some delegates may be involved in the technical aspects of climate change policy, most members of Zimbabwe’s delegation will have no direct input in the negotiations.
Instead, their participation seems more about prestige and luxury than substance.
This is not to mention the additional costs incurred by bringing along family members and other individuals under the curious label of “overflow.”
The sight of government officials shopping in luxury malls with trolleys full of Scotch whiskey, as was the case with delegates at COP26 in Glasgow, further exemplifies how these events have become little more than an opportunity for the ruling elite to indulge in lavish excesses.
Such behavior, at a time when millions of Zimbabweans are struggling, is both insulting and irresponsible.
The Missing Voices: Those Affected by Climate Change
If Zimbabwe is to have any meaningful impact at these summits, it must rethink its approach to representation.
Instead of sending a massive entourage of high-ranking officials, Zimbabwe should prioritize including those who are most affected by climate change.
The real voices of climate change—the communities in Hwange, the survivors of Cyclone Idai, the people living in drought-stricken areas—are the ones who should be given a platform at COP29.
In recent weeks, I was part of a TaCCET (Tackling Climate Change and Energy Transitions) team, coordinated by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), that visited the town of Hwange in Matabeleland North, where we engaged with local communities about their experiences with climate change.
Hwange, Zimbabwe’s coal mining hub, is grappling with rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and poor agricultural yields.
Local farmers have seen their crops wither and die due to water shortages, and the devastating impacts of climate change have made their already difficult lives even harder.
We were with some of the people who had survived the wrath of Cyclone Idai, which ravaged parts of Zimbabwe in March 2019.
These individuals shared heart-wrenching accounts of their losses—as properties, livelihoods, and loved ones all perished in the floods with some family members’ whereabouts and fate still unknown till today—and the ongoing struggles they face in rebuilding their lives.
Their stories are not just tales of hardship; they are a call for action.
They highlighted the need for a just transition to climate change, one that takes into account the realities of those who are most vulnerable.
Such voices—voices from the grassroots—are the ones that need to be heard at COP summits.
These are the individuals whose lives have been irrevocably altered by climate change, yet they remain excluded from the decision-making processes that affect their futures.
It would be far more impactful for Zimbabwe to bring representatives from these communities to Baku, to share their testimonies and push for the urgent climate action that is needed.
Instead, they remain sidelined while the government prioritizes the interests of an elite few.
Similarly, civil society organizations working with these communities, such as TaCCET, CNRG, and many others, need to be present at these forums to amplify the voices of those they engage with.
Economic Context: Can Zimbabwe Afford This Extravagance?
Zimbabwe’s economic situation is dire.
The country faces hyperinflation, a crumbling healthcare system, and widespread poverty.
Millions of Zimbabweans are living in extreme poverty, struggling to make ends meet.
In this context, spending $2 million on a delegation to COP29 is a luxury Zimbabwe simply cannot afford.
While the government might argue that Zimbabwe’s participation in global climate discussions is crucial, the cost of doing so cannot be justified when there are more pressing needs at home.
Consider the $1.2 million in daily allowances for the delegation.
This money could be better spent on addressing the immediate needs of Zimbabweans suffering from the effects of climate change, such as providing drought relief to farmers or supporting communities that have been devastated by natural disasters.
Instead of sending hundreds of people to Baku, the government could have focused on a smaller, more effective delegation of individuals with actual expertise and the ability to contribute meaningfully to the discussions.
It could have also ensured that a portion of the funds were used to help those on the frontlines of climate change in Zimbabwe.
The decision to hire a private jet for the delegation further illustrates the disconnect between the ruling elite and the ordinary citizens of Zimbabwe.
The $200,000 plus spent on air travel could have been used to improve infrastructure, fund social programs, or even provide direct financial assistance to those affected by climate change.
It’s a stark reminder of the priorities of a government that seems more interested in maintaining its lavish lifestyle than addressing the urgent needs of its people.
Conclusion: The Time for Change is Now
COP29 provides an opportunity for Zimbabwe to participate in global climate discussions, but this opportunity should not be squandered on unnecessary extravagance.
The true costs of climate change are borne by the poor and vulnerable, not the high-ranking government officials who are far removed from the reality of life on the ground.
It’s time for Zimbabwe to rethink its approach to these summits, to ensure that its delegation is not just a collection of elites but a reflection of the people most affected by climate change.
The voices of the ordinary citizens—those who are experiencing the harsh realities of climate change every day—must be heard if Zimbabwe is to have any real impact at COP29 and beyond.
Until Zimbabwe takes a more grounded and responsible approach to its participation in international forums like COP29, these summits will remain little more than expensive shopping trips for the ruling elite.
And in the process, Zimbabwe’s true interests—the interests of the people—will continue to be sidelined.
