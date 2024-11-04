Why does Mnangagwa seem more hurt by BDP’s defeat than Masisi himself?

The long-standing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which had been in power since the country’s independence in 1966, has been unseated by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Boko.
This loss is monumental, not just for Botswana, but for the regional dynamics of former liberation movements.
However, it is Zimbabwe’s ruling elite, particularly President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his spokesperson George Charamba, who appear most aggrieved by this outcome.
Their reactions raise critical questions about the state of governance, democracy, and the future of political power in the region.
A Study in Contrasts
The stark contrast between the reactions of Mokgweetsi Masisi, the former president of Botswana, and the Zimbabwean leadership is telling.
Masisi, despite his electoral defeat, extended his congratulations to Boko and expressed a commitment to ensure a smooth transfer of power.
His public demeanor showcased a respect for democratic processes and a readiness to embrace the will of the people.
In sharp contrast, Mnangagwa’s administration responded with indignation, resorting to conspiracy theories that allege a Western plot to dismantle former liberation movements in the region.
Charamba’s statements suggested a deeper insecurity within ZANU-PF, as he linked the defeat of the BDP to a broader scheme orchestrated by foreign powers and former leaders, such as Ian Khama, who has been critical of Masisi’s regime.
This reaction not only reflects a defensive posture but also reveals an underlying fear that the political tide might be turning against established regimes that have long relied on control and manipulation to maintain power.
ZANU-PF’s Interference in Botswana’s Elections
Compounding the complexity of the situation is the reported interference by ZANU-PF in Botswana’s electoral processes.
Under the guise of solidarity with a fellow liberation movement, ZANU-PF actively participated in BDP campaign activities.
This intervention, perceived by many as an unwelcome intrusion from a party notorious for electoral manipulation, may have further alienated voters and contributed to the BDP’s defeat.
The association with a regime that has repeatedly been accused of rigging elections and suppressing dissent likely damaged the BDP’s credibility, turning potential supporters away and reinforcing public discontent.
The Implications for Regional Stability
The BDP’s defeat, coupled with ZANU-PF’s role in its decline, highlights the fragility of alliances among former liberation movements.
ZANU-PF’s panic in response to the loss reflects a deeper concern about the erosion of its support network.
Historically, these movements have operated with a mutual backing system, enabling them to shield one another from international scrutiny and domestic dissent.
The fall of a long-standing ally like the BDP signals a potential domino effect, raising fears within ZANU-PF that it could soon find itself similarly vulnerable.
The Legacy of Liberation Movements
The roots of ZANU-PF’s anxiety can be traced back to the shared history of liberation movements in Southern Africa.
These parties, including ZANU-PF in Zimbabwe and the BDP in Botswana, emerged from struggles against colonialism and apartheid.
However, as time has progressed, the political realities have evolved.
Many of these movements, initially hailed as champions of freedom, have faced accusations of corruption, authoritarianism, and electoral malpractice.
ZANU-PF, in particular, has a long history of employing coercive tactics to secure electoral victories.
The party has justified its brutal crackdowns on dissent by framing opponents as Western puppets aiming to destabilize the nation.
This narrative has worked for decades, creating a fragile political environment where dissent is not tolerated.
The sudden loss of a long-standing ally like the BDP threatens to undermine this carefully constructed façade of legitimacy.
The Regional Implications of the BDP’s Defeat
The ramifications of the BDP’s defeat extend beyond Botswana’s borders.
ZANU-PF’s vocal opposition to the loss signals a broader concern for the stability of other ruling parties in the region.
Mnangagwa’s administration has already expressed frustration with the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa after its recent elections did not yield a clear majority.
Such outcomes could inspire similar movements in countries like Zimbabwe, where discontent with ZANU-PF’s governance has reached critical levels.
The fear of losing power is palpable within ZANU-PF.
As long as former liberation movements maintain control, they can shield each other from international scrutiny and criticism.
However, the erosion of this network, highlighted by the BDP’s defeat, could embolden opposition groups across the region, leading to potential upheaval.
A Reflection of Democratic Values
While Mnangagwa and Charamba rail against perceived conspiracies, the contrasting response from Masisi suggests a different understanding of democratic principles.
Masisi’s graceful exit indicates a commitment to the democratic process, showcasing a maturity that is sorely lacking in the ZANU-PF response.
This reflects a broader trend in some Southern African nations, where leaders are beginning to prioritize constitutionalism and the rule of law over the self-preservation tactics typical of entrenched regimes.
This divergence raises important questions about the legitimacy of ZANU-PF’s governance.
If former liberation movements are unable to gracefully accept electoral defeat and instead resort to scapegoating, it undermines their claim to represent the will of the people.
The inability of ZANU-PF to evolve in response to changing political dynamics reflects a fundamental flaw in its governance strategy.
The Threat of Accountability
ZANU-PF’s reaction also suggests a fear of accountability.
The party’s longstanding practices of electoral manipulation and violence have fostered an environment where dissent is often met with harsh reprisals.
The BDP’s defeat, and the potential for a domino effect across the region, could signal a shift towards greater accountability for long-standing leaders.
This prospect is threatening not only to ZANU-PF but to all parties that have relied on similar tactics to maintain power.
In contrast, leaders like Masisi, who demonstrate humility and respect for democratic processes, may pave the way for a new political culture in Southern Africa.
Their willingness to engage in dialogue and acknowledge the will of the electorate could inspire a shift toward more inclusive governance.
The Role of External Influences
The assertion by ZANU-PF that external forces are conspiring to dismantle former liberation movements must be examined critically.
While it is true that international interests often play a role in regional politics, the overwhelming consensus among the populace is not rooted in foreign manipulation but in a desire for genuine democratic representation.
By blaming external actors, ZANU-PF deflects attention from its own failures, ultimately risking further alienation from the electorate.
In Botswana, the electorate’s choice to favor the UDC over the BDP reflects a collective rejection of the status quo.
This rejection is not merely a result of external interference but rather a desire for a governance model that prioritizes human rights, transparency, and economic development.
ZANU-PF’s failure to acknowledge this sentiment could have dire consequences for its future.
Conclusion: A Call for Reflection
The reactions following the BDP’s electoral defeat serve as a critical juncture in Southern African politics.
ZANU-PF’s intense scrutiny and bitterness towards the loss contrast sharply with Masisi’s dignified acceptance.
This discrepancy reveals the insecurity of a regime that thrives on manipulation and fear.
As we look to the future, it is essential for leaders in the region to reflect on the implications of these electoral outcomes.
Embracing democratic values, respecting the will of the people, and moving away from the tactics of the past will be crucial for the stability and prosperity of Southern Africa.
In a region where the shadow of liberation movements still looms large, the time has come for a new narrative—one that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and genuine representation over the politics of fear and conspiracy.
ZANU-PF must reckon with the reality that its survival is no longer guaranteed by historical ties to former liberation struggles.
Instead, the future will depend on its ability to adapt, to learn from the mistakes of the past, and to engage with the electorate honestly and transparently.
If not, the specter of accountability looms larger than ever, and the winds of change may soon sweep across the region, heralding a new era of political engagement and democratic governance.
