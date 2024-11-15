15:59 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Winds of change don’t blow automatically: Zimbabweans need to fearlessly stand up against oppression

A wave of democratic movements and electoral successes by opposition parties has caused significant disruptions in long-standing political structures, particularly in countries where former liberation movements, once heralded as champions of independence, have held power for decades. These developments have ignited a spark of hope among the oppressed and disillusioned populations of Zimbabwe, many of