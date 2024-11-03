ZESA’s Ambitious Plans for Ending Load Shedding by 2025: A False Hope?

However, a closer examination reveals this goal as not only impractical but also part of a troubling history of unfulfilled promises and corruption that has plagued the power sector in Zimbabwe for decades.
A few days ago, I had the privilege of engaging a very high-ranking ZESA official who expressed huge misgivings over these promises by the state-owned enterprise as the company was practically insolvent.
As citizens continue to endure power outages lasting up to 17 hours a day, the question arises: can ZESA truly deliver on its latest pledge, or is it merely selling false hope?
Historical Context: The Rise of Load Shedding
Load shedding in Zimbabwe has been a persistent issue since the early 2000s, a crisis that has roots in both economic mismanagement and a failure to invest in infrastructure.
Before this crisis began, ZESA managed to add only 600 MW of capacity over a span of 15 years.
In the years that followed, the utility’s expansion efforts became even more dismal, with just 300 MW brought online during a four-year period ending in 2017, largely through the Kariba project.
The Hwange 7 and 8 project, which added 600 MW, took five years to complete, illustrating the sluggish pace of capacity expansion.
Despite previous reassurances that these projects would resolve the power crisis, citizens find themselves facing even worse power cuts.
ZESA’s claims about ending load shedding echo previous statements that have failed to materialize, deepening public skepticism.
The Promise of New Capacity: An Unattainable Goal
ZESA’s recent announcement that nine power stations will be operational by the end of next year is alarming.
Among these is the Hwange Repowering Project, which aims to restore six older units for a total of 800 MW.
However, many of these units are antiquated and likely beyond repair, raising doubts about whether the proposed timeline is feasible.
In addition to this project, ZESA has touted eight private initiatives, which include:
720 MW Titan (Hwange)
300 MW Zhong Jin Heli (Hwange)
270 MW ZZE (Hwange)
200 MW Jinan (Gweru)
100 MW Xintai (Beitbridge)
100 MW Afrochine (Chegutu)
100 MW Dingneng Solar (Manhize)
100 MW Dingneng Solar (Mamina)
Given the current state of the power sector, it is unlikely that more than three of these projects will reach construction, and even those will take a minimum of three years to complete.
This pattern of unfulfilled promises underscores the challenges ZESA faces in meeting its own deadlines.
A Vision of 4,190 MW: Wishful Thinking
The overarching ambition for a total national capacity of 4,190 MW by December 2025 is nothing short of wishful thinking.
ZESA’s claim fails to account for the logistical, financial, and technical challenges involved in bringing new capacity online.
Moreover, the plan to connect 500,000 homes to the national grid by the same deadline is laughable, particularly considering that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is technically insolvent.
Corruption: A Deep-Rooted Issue at ZESA
One of the most significant barriers to resolving Zimbabwe’s power crisis is the pervasive corruption within ZESA.
Reports from the Auditor-General and various watchdog organizations have documented systemic mismanagement and financial irregularities.
Corruption has taken many forms within ZESA.
There have been instances of inflated contracts, misappropriated funds, and kickbacks that divert resources away from essential projects.
For instance, audit reports have revealed that several contracts awarded to contractors for maintenance and infrastructure upgrades were inflated, resulting in substandard work that failed to address the underlying issues.
These financial irregularities not only undermine ZESA’s capacity to deliver on its promises but also erode public trust.
Moreover, the failure to implement proper governance and accountability measures has allowed corruption to flourish.
Many key positions within ZESA have been filled through political patronage rather than merit, resulting in a lack of expertise and accountability.
This environment fosters a culture where mismanagement can thrive, further complicating efforts to address the ongoing power crisis.
The Impact of Corruption on Service Delivery
The consequences of corruption at ZESA are dire.
With funds siphoned away from critical infrastructure projects, the utility has struggled to maintain its existing power plants.
Many of these plants operate on outdated colonial-era technology, which is not only inefficient but also prone to frequent breakdowns.
As a result, the frequency and duration of load shedding have increased, leaving citizens frustrated and without reliable access to electricity.
Additionally, the lack of significant investments in new power generation facilities exacerbates the situation.
Although ZESA has announced plans for various projects, the reality is that many of these proposals lack the necessary financial backing and have not even reached the critical stage of financial closure.
This means that even if these projects are feasible, they may remain unbuilt for years, prolonging the electricity crisis.
False Promises and Public Disillusionment
The history of ZESA’s unfulfilled promises has led to widespread public disillusionment.
In the past, government officials have consistently assured the public that solutions were just around the corner.
Following the commissioning of the Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8, the government assured citizens that load shedding would soon be a thing of the past.
Yet, here we are, facing even worse power cuts.
This disconnect between government promises and the lived reality of citizens has bred a deep sense of mistrust in public institutions.
ZESA’s current claims of ending load shedding by 2025 are viewed through this lens of scepticism.
Many Zimbabweans question the credibility of these assertions, given the utility’s historical failures and ongoing challenges.
The expectation that the government will deliver on its latest promises seems increasingly unrealistic.
Infrastructure Upgrades: A Wishlist Without Funding
ZESA has laid out an ambitious plan for infrastructure upgrades, including street lighting expansions in ten provincial capitals and micro-grids for 9,700 schools and 1,400 hospitals.
However, these initiatives resemble a wishlist rather than actionable plans.
Without clear funding sources or a viable business model, the feasibility of these projects is questionable.
Furthermore, ZESA’s plan to implement solar energy solutions for 30,000 farms is laden with uncertainty.
Questions regarding funding and the viability of achieving payback loom large.
The current financial state of ZESA raises doubts about its ability to deliver on such ambitious solar initiatives.
Universal Electrification by 2030: A Tall Order
ZESA has set a goal for universal electrification by 2030, but this ambition is undermined by the utility’s ongoing challenges.
Given the current state of affairs, including financial insolvency and widespread corruption, the feasibility of achieving this goal appears bleak.
The Role of Governance and Accountability
Addressing the electricity crisis in Zimbabwe will require a concerted effort to tackle corruption and improve governance within ZESA.
The implementation of strong oversight mechanisms and accountability measures is essential to restore public trust and ensure that resources are used effectively.
Additionally, engaging stakeholders—including local communities, civil society organizations, and international partners—will be critical in developing sustainable solutions to the power crisis.
Transparency in decision-making processes and financial management will be vital in rebuilding public confidence in ZESA and the government.
Conclusion: The Path Forward
ZESA’s ambitious plan to end load shedding by 2025 is overshadowed by a long history of unfulfilled promises, systemic corruption, and mismanagement.
The challenges faced by the utility are significant, and without substantial reforms, these ambitious claims will likely join the ranks of previous promises, leaving citizens in the dark once again.
Zimbabweans deserve transparency and realistic expectations from their leaders.
Instead of selling false hope, ZESA must confront the realities of its limitations and prioritize sustainable solutions to the electricity crisis.
Only through genuine reform and accountability can ZESA hope to fulfill its promises and provide reliable electricity to its citizens.
As Zimbabwe navigates its path forward, it is crucial that the government and ZESA prioritize integrity and accountability, ensuring that the lessons of the past inform their future actions.
The road to recovery may be long and fraught with challenges, but with determination and a commitment to transparency, it is possible to illuminate the future of Zimbabwe’s power sector.
