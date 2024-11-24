1:47 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: Zimbabwe host three ODI and 3 T20 cricket series against Pakistan

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from 24 November to 5 December. This will be Pakistan’s second ODI series this month after they beat Australia 2-1 earlier in November in their own backyard.