Zimbabwe 1-1 Kenya
POLOKWANE, South Africa – Zimbabwe qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for a sixth time on Friday after Tawanda Maswanhire’s debut goal earned them a point against qualification rivals Kenya, who bowed out.
Needing just a draw to qualify, the Warriors scored the all-important goal as Khama Billiat found Maswanhire inside the box and the Motherwell forward found the back of the net with a low shot.
Michael Nees’ men were pegged back shortly after halftime after John Takwara made a mess of a clearance. Washington Arubi could have held on but he opted to punch the ball back into play and an onrushing Jonah Ayunga accepted the gift, steering home from close range.
Both teams huffed and puffed in search of a winner, but Zimbabwe contentedly accepted a draw, which means their final Group J match with Cameroon is now academic.