Zimbabwe Shock Pakistan with 80-Run Victory in 1st ODI

Pakistan’s inexperienced pace attack struggled to contain Zimbabwe’s openers, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Joylord Gumbie, who made a promising start, scoring 40 runs in the first six overs. However, Pakistan’s spin bowlers, Faisal Akram and Salman Ali Agha, turned the tide, taking wickets at regular intervals and reducing Zimbabwe to 125-7 in the 26th over.
Akram, a left-arm wrist-spinner, was particularly impressive, claiming 3-24 in his spell. Ngarava and Raza’s partnership frustrated Pakistan’s bowlers, adding valuable runs to the total.
In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup struggled against Zimbabwe’s bowlers, especially Raza, who claimed two wickets in one over. The rain interruption further hindered Pakistan’s chase, and they were eventually restricted to 60-6 in 21 overs.
The rain interruption ultimately led to the match being decided via the DLS method, with Zimbabwe being adjudged the winner by 80 runs. This victory gives Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Notably, Pakistan decided to rest their star batter, Babar Azam, for the first time in an ODI since 2019, as they aimed to experiment with their bench strength ahead of the Champions Trophy next year.
The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be held on November 26.