Zimbabweans are educated for nothing: A nation of intellectuals with no voice

Its people are among the most educated in Africa, with a strong tradition of academic excellence, particularly in fields like science, engineering, law, and medicine.
Our people who migrate to the diaspora are renowned for holding quite influential positions in their various fields.
But despite this high level of education, something curious, if not tragic, is happening.
Zimbabwe, a country rich in natural resources and intellectual prowess, seems to be stumbling from one crisis to another.
How is it that a nation full of highly educated people can stand by as their country crumbles?
How is it that Zimbabweans, who boast one of the highest literacy rates on the continent, seem unable to respond effectively to the continuous economic collapse, the daily power shortages, the spiralling inflation, and the unchecked corruption that has paralyzed the country for decades?
The question must be asked: Are Zimbabweans really educated?
And if they are, what is the value of that education in a nation that seems too passive in the face of ruin?
The Irony of an Educated Population in Crisis
Zimbabwe has long been regarded as one of Africa’s educational success stories.
According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Zimbabwe boasts one of the highest literacy rates in Africa, consistently ranking above 90%.
From early childhood education to tertiary education, the nation has always emphasized academic success.
The problem is not the absence of education but the inability to leverage it for national development.
In a country where citizens can articulate the intricacies of political theory, economics, and history, why do they remain eerily silent as Zimbabwe’s economy spirals into chaos?
Why are we resigned to going without basic amenities like electricity for over 15 hours a day, often for months on end?
Why do we tolerate the constant depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar, one of the highest inflation rates in the world, and the erosion of salaries that are barely enough to survive on?
The stark reality is that despite the highly educated populace, Zimbabwe is being plundered by a ruling elite, with few citizens rising up to demand accountability.
How can a nation so rich in academic potential be so poor in political will?
What is the use of an education that does not equip its holders with the tools to bring about positive change in their country?
The Education Paradox: Knowledge without Action
Education is supposed to be a tool for transformation—a means by which individuals acquire the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking necessary to improve their lives and society.
But in Zimbabwe, education seems to have become an intellectual luxury.
It’s as though Zimbabweans have mastered the art of memorizing theories without learning how to apply them in practice.
This disconnect is particularly evident in the realm of politics, where even the most educated individuals fail to use their knowledge to challenge systemic corruption or demand better governance.
The 2008 economic collapse, which saw Zimbabwe’s inflation rate reach a mind-boggling 89.7 sextillion percent, is a stark reminder of how deeply corruption and poor governance have destroyed the country.
But instead of holding leaders accountable, many Zimbabweans merely accepted this as fate.
In the years that followed, there was a quiet resignation—a belief that Zimbabwe’s problems were inevitable, or we were powerless to do anything about it a result of some vague external force.
It appears as though our own supposed education has disabled and frozen our independent thinking capabilities.
We have become incapable of holding the ruling elite to account for the mismanagement and theft of resources at the hands of those in power.
In fact, it is no longer shocking witnessing some of the supposedly ‘learned’ using their education to wine and dine with those in power in exchange for personal benefit at the expense of millions of ordinary Zimbabweans languishing in poverty.
Is that being educated or pure foolishness?
John Hopkins University economics professor Steve Hanke has been outspoken about Zimbabwe’s runaway inflation, calling it one of the worst in the world.
Yet, while experts like Hanke can identify the causes and propose solutions, Zimbabweans, for the most part, remain passive.
Why is there so little outcry from the educated classes?
Why do those who understand the complexities of economics and governance not take to the streets or use their platforms to demand systemic change?
The Plunder of a Nation
The core of Zimbabwe’s current malaise lies in the pervasive corruption of the political elite.
The nation’s vast mineral wealth, including gold, diamonds, platinum, and coal, should have made Zimbabwe one of the wealthiest nations in Africa, if not the world.
Yet, despite these riches, the country remains one of the poorest in the world.
The average Zimbabwean struggles to make ends meet, with over half the population living below the poverty line and two-thirds earning less than the minimum required to meet basic needs.
The roots of this inequality lie in the unchecked corruption of the country’s political class.
Political elites and their allies have looted state resources, siphoned off wealth from state-owned enterprises, and enriched themselves at the expense of the general populace.
The Zimbabwean economy has been hijacked by a kleptocratic elite that seems impervious to the suffering of the ordinary person.
Meanwhile, the educated class remains curiously quiet.
It is not as though the problem is not understood.
Zimbabweans, especially those with higher levels of education, know full well that the country’s problems are largely self-inflicted.
They know that the economy is in freefall because of corrupt policies and irresponsible leadership.
Yet, instead of protesting, organizing, or holding those in power accountable, most remain silent or choose to migrate abroad in search of better opportunities.
The Consequences of Silence
Zimbabwe’s educated elite is not without its share of criticism.
There is a sense that education in Zimbabwe has been commodified—an end in itself rather than a means to an end.
While many are able to recite the works of economists and theorists with great precision, few are willing to engage in the practical realities of Zimbabwe’s economic and political crises.
Universities, once seen as hotbeds of activism, have become intellectual factories that churn out graduates who are often more concerned with finding employment than challenging the status quo.
Others only desire the prestige that comes with titles such as ‘Doctor’ to their names, yet failing to exhibit any real learning that changes the livelihoods of the suffering majority.
This silence has allowed the ruling elite to perpetuate its hold on power, unchecked by a vocal, educated opposition.
It is no surprise, then, that corruption continues unabated.
It is no surprise that public funds are mismanaged, while the economy continues to deteriorate.
It is no surprise that, even with Zimbabwe’s vast natural resources, the country remains mired in poverty and underdevelopment.
The Question of Leadership
So, what does it mean to be educated in Zimbabwe?
If the nation’s intellectuals cannot mobilize to challenge a political system that is perpetuating suffering and inequality, then one must question the quality of that education.
Education should not merely be about acquiring knowledge; it should also be about developing the ability to use that knowledge to affect change.
It should instil in its recipients a sense of responsibility to the society they inhabit.
But in Zimbabwe, education has often been disconnected from this sense of duty.
At the same time, one must also question the role of leadership in Zimbabwe.
It is not enough for citizens to be educated if their leaders are not capable of steering the nation in the right direction.
Leadership in Zimbabwe has been marked by greed, a lack of accountability, and a disregard for the well-being of the people.
A leadership that does not recognize the potential of its educated citizens, and one that fails to harness their talents for national progress, is ultimately doomed to failure.
A Call to Action
The central question is not whether Zimbabweans are educated, but whether that education has a purpose.
If the purpose of education is to foster critical thinking and empower individuals to take action for the betterment of society, then it has failed.
The true measure of education is not how many degrees one holds, but how one uses that education to improve the country, to stand up to corruption, and to demand accountability from leaders.
It is time for Zimbabweans—educated and uneducated alike—to demand better.
It is time to hold the government accountable, to question the status quo, and to fight for a better future.
This will require more than just knowledge; it will require courage, selflessness, resilience, and the willingness to act.
The country needs a new kind of education—one that is not content with mere intellectual achievement, but one that understands the value of that achievement in the real world.
Zimbabwe cannot afford to remain dormant while the country continues to fall apart.
It is time for the educated elite to step up, to resist the political and economic systems that have failed the majority, and to use their education to bring about the change that Zimbabwe so desperately needs.
Only then can Zimbabweans begin to move from a nation of intellectuals to a nation of activists—fighting for a better, more prosperous future for all.
Until then, we must ask ourselves: What good is education if it does not lead to action?
