Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis: Declare a State of National Disaster and retire Sydney Gata to save the nation

This is not the first time we’ve endured such extreme power outages.
Only a week ago, we experienced a similar ordeal, and these incidents are becoming alarmingly frequent.
The prospect of Zimbabwe plunging into a near-permanent blackout is now a frighteningly real possibility.
Zimbabwe may actually become the first country in the world, outside a war or natural disaster zone, to be completely without electricity.
This crisis has escalated to a point where it can no longer be ignored.
Zimbabwe’s power situation demands urgent and decisive intervention, starting with declaring it a state of national disaster.
The government’s current approach—marked by inaction and mismanagement—must give way to bold steps that will not only stabilize the energy sector but also prevent the complete collapse of the nation.
The Need to Declare a National Disaster
President Emmerson Mnangagwa must treat the electricity crisis with the same urgency he demonstrated when he declared Zimbabwe’s roads a national disaster In February 2021.
That declaration, made under Statutory Instrument 47 of 2021, enabled the launch of the National Road Rehabilitation Program (NRRP1), unlocking resources and intensifying efforts to address the country’s deteriorating road network.
Zimbabwe’s power crisis is now worse than its infamous potholed roads.
Businesses are losing an estimated $80 million monthly due to power outages, according to the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).
The mining sector, a critical pillar of the economy, is projected to lose $500 million this year alone.
Industries, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and ordinary Zimbabweans are grappling with power cuts that often stretch beyond 17 hours daily and now evidently reach full 24-hour blackouts.
Declaring this crisis a national disaster would prioritize the electricity sector, mobilize resources, and attract private investment.
It would also send a strong signal to international donors and investors that the government is serious about addressing the problem.
Zimbabwe cannot afford to treat this crisis as business as usual when the country’s survival is at stake.
The Role of ZESA In the Crisis
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), the state-owned utility responsible for power generation and distribution, lies at the heart of this crisis.
Its outdated infrastructure, corruption scandals, and lack of accountability have left the country vulnerable to power outages.
While the challenges facing ZESA are not entirely the fault of its leadership, it is undeniable that the organization has been poorly managed for decades.
At the helm of ZESA is Executive Chairman Sydney Gata, a man whose tenure has been riddled with controversy.
Gata’s leadership, spanning over four decades, has been marred by allegations of corruption, incompetence, and misuse of public resources.
A History of Controversy
Gata first became the General Manager of the power utility in the 1980s, and his career has been marked by recurring scandals.
In 1991, Justice George Smith’s Commission of Inquiry labeled Gata “unfit to hold office,” citing his lack of authority and leadership qualities.
Despite being dismissed by then-Energy Minister Herbert Ushewokunze, Gata has repeatedly returned to ZESA, often under questionable circumstances.
In 2003, Gata was accused of allowing senior managers to access the ZESA pension fund improperly.
In 2005, workers protested at ZESA headquarters, demanding his resignation over allegations of using ZESA resources to install irrigation systems at his private farms.
hat same year, he faced accusations of manipulating board minutes to push through a deal with WorldTel, a telecommunications company he was allegedly associated with.
In 2006, Gata was dismissed once again, this time by Energy Minister Mike Nyambuya, but he found his way back.
More recent controversies include allegations of misusing $10 million on extravagant Christmas parties, diverting company vehicles for personal use, and engaging in shady deals through the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Investment Trust (ZESIT).
Despite these allegations, Gata remains in his position, a testament to his close ties with powerful figures in the Zimbabwean government.
Why Gata Must Be Retired
It is difficult to justify keeping a figure as divisive and controversial as Sydney Gata at the helm of ZESA during a crisis of this magnitude.
His long tenure, possibly the longest serving head of any state-owned enterprise in Zimbabwe, has coincided with ZESA’s failure to maintain and upgrade its colonial-era power generation infrastructure, leaving the country vulnerable to power outages.
Besides, he is now likely 78 years old.
While Gata’s defenders may argue that he is not solely to blame for the electricity crisis, his leadership has undoubtedly contributed to ZESA’s inability to address the challenges it faces.
His removal would signal a commitment to accountability and pave the way for fresh leadership capable of steering the organization out of its current predicament.
Beyond Gata: Structural Reforms and Privatization
The electricity crisis is not just about one man; it is a systemic failure that requires structural reforms.
Zimbabwe’s power generation capacity has stagnated for decades, with little investment in new infrastructure or renewable energy solutions.
The country relies heavily on antiquated power plants like Hwange, which frequently break down, and the Kariba hydropower station, whose output is hampered by recurring droughts.
Privatization of ZESA, as I argued in a previous article, remains a crucial step toward resolving this crisis.
Private sector participation can bring in much-needed capital, technical expertise, and efficiency.
Countries like South Africa and Kenya have successfully incorporated private players into their energy sectors, boosting capacity and reliability.
In the short term, the government must also explore electricity imports to bridge the current supply gap.
Neighboring countries like Zambia and Mozambique have excess capacity that Zimbabwe can tap into, provided the government prioritizes these negotiations.
The Cost of Inaction
Failing to act decisively on the electricity crisis will have catastrophic consequences for Zimbabwe.
Industries will grind to a halt, mining operations will cease, and the country’s already fragile economy will collapse.
SMEs, which employ millions of Zimbabweans, will be particularly hard hit, as they lack the resources to invest in alternative energy sources.
At the household level, prolonged power outages are already forcing families to spend more on firewood and alternative energy, further straining their limited incomes.
Public services are also suffering, with many unable to function effectively without reliable electricity.
A Call to Action
Zimbabwe is at a crossroads.
The electricity crisis has reached a tipping point where inaction is no longer an option.
The government must declare the power crisis a state of national disaster, retire Sydney Gata from ZESA, and implement structural reforms to stabilize the energy sector.
This is not just about keeping the lights on; it is about saving Zimbabwe from economic and social collapse.
The time for bold, decisive action is now. The longer we wait, the darker Zimbabwe’s future becomes.
