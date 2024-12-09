Humanitarian Action for Children Factsheet, 2025 Projection

UNICEF plans to reach 1.6 million people 2– including 1.3 million children, 155,739 persons with disabilities 3 and 188,617 people living with HIV 4– with integrated life-saving services spanning health, nutrition, water and sanitation, child protection, education and social protection.
UNICEF will increase technical and financial support to government-led national and subnational coordination structures to deliver multisectoral life-saving services and mainstream social and behaviour change, accountability to affected populations, gender equality and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse across its interventions.
UNICEF requires $36.5 5million to meet humanitarian needs in 38 high-priority districts in Zimbabwe in 2025. Critical interventions will address the needs of children and families in the areas of health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection and social protection, while integrating the HIV response, risk communication and community engagement and the response to gender-based violence.